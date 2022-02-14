Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in India

From email to content to SEO to mobile marketing, digital marketing has changed the way businesses function. Your target audience uses all of these digital avenues to find products and services. As a result, your website and brand must be visible online to stand out from the crowd. Hiring a digital marketing company is an excellent approach to establishing a presence across various internet marketing channels.

If you are looking for the best online marketing companies in India to help you build your business, you've come to the correct place. Here is the perfect list for you!

List of Digital Marketing Companies in India

1. The NineHertz

The NineHertz is a trusted digital marketing company in India with a lot of success in various industries, providing unique digital marketing solutions to small, mid, and large-sized businesses worldwide since 2008. It offers end to end digital marketing services covering email marketing, SEO, SMO, SMM, Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), and content marketing services. The in-depth digital marketing strategies and a core team of over 200 creative minds make the organization well-equipped to develop a strong online presence. The online marketing agency has served over 450+ clients worldwide, establishing itself as a next-generation global tech leader.

2. TCS

TCS is an industry leader in digital marketing initiatives due to its significant experience, comprehensive digital marketing solutions and services portfolio. It is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions firm that provides consulting-led, cognitive-powered, integrated business solutions. The organization has been assisting new and established business owners in growing as well as extending their businesses online for the past 50 years.

3. Infosys

Infosys is a leading software agency in India, helping enterprises build deeper customer relationships by delivering personalized digital experiences. The firm has a dedicated Digital Factory offering that incorporates content management, digital marketing operations, enhancement, analytics, and automation.

4. Wipro

Wipro is a full-service IT firm that helps clients by leveraging cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robots, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies. Its Marketing-as-a-Service solution is a cutting-edge, technology-driven approach that allows global marketing teams to decouple strategy from operations, cut costs, shorten time-to-market, and increase operational efficiency.

5. HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is a major global IT services firm that helps organizations reimagine and change their operations using digital technologies. HCL's Digital Marketing Services help organizations in multi-channel campaigns & analytics management, 3rd party ad serving, social CRM and interactive learning.

6. Cognizant

Cognizant is the next agency on the list offering the best digital marketing solutions. The intense subject understanding enables the company to deliver robust enterprise solutions for its global clients. They use next-generation technology, software services, and Artificial Intelligence to create personalized customer experiences at scale.

7. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is also a leading IT firm in India. It is positioned as one of the worldwide technology consulting and digital solutions agencies that assists customers in succeeding in merging a world. LTI's digital marketing offerings aim to accelerate digital transformation within businesses along with increased conversions and happy end-users.

8. Tech Mahindra Ltd

Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational technology business specializing in providing creative and customer-focused information technology solutions. It offers end-to-end digital marketing services from digital marketing strategy to technology implementation to operations. Tech Mahindra has globally created ground-breaking systems, processes, and web solutions for enterprise clients.

9. Mindtree Ltd

Mindtree, now a part of the Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, is a global technology consulting and services helping organizations achieve competitive advantage by combining scale and agility. It offers a comprehensive and integrated set of products and the experience needed to design and manage successful multi-channel, multilingual digital marketing strategies.

10. Mphasis Ltd

Mphasis Limited is an American Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company. Mphasis digital marketing services bring together essential channel characteristics such as adaptability, speed, and scalability and orchestrate the following best action in the customer journey.

Summing-Up

Now that we've listed the top 10 internet marketing companies in India, it's up to you to pick the best one that meets your needs. All these organizations are top-notch and consistently deliver excellent results to their customers.