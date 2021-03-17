Top 10 e-commerce development companies in India in 2021–22
Smartphone adoption is catching up at a significant rate, which raises the exposure of online shopping for users. Thus, mobile phones' growing use is anticipated to drive the market growth over the predicted period. The Indian e-commerce sector is ranked 9th in cross-border development in the world. Indian e-commerce is expected to grow from 4% of the total food and grocery, apparel, and consumer electronics retail trade in 2020 to 8% by 2025.
Ecommerce sites are the bridge mending the buyers & sellers as it is getting the standard way to buy goods & services. There are millions of eCommerce development companies in India, and finding the best one for your business could be severe. This report lifts the burden as it lists the top 10 eCommerce development companies in India 2021-22 to match all your needs. This list is created after deep research on thousands of companies from Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, and almost all major cities in India.
List of Top Ecommerce Development Companies in India 2021-22
1. Hyperlink InfoSystem
Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading web and app development company specializing in designing, producing, and developing world-class solutions. Their objective is customer satisfaction within budget. They provide services in various industries like retail, healthcare, travel, education, etc.; Hyperlink InfoSystem is famous for developing stable and secured applications with long-lasting outcomes among their delighted clients. Since 2011, the company has worked with almost 2,300+ worldwide clients, delivering 3,500+ apps and 2,000+ website projects for custom requirements.
2. Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group that offers Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125,000 employees across 90 counties and 900 plus active global clients. It provides services like web & app development, Ecommerce development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.
3. Accenture
Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company providing services like web development, App development, Blockchain, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. The company has more than 492,000 employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 nations.
4. Infosys
Infosys Limited is an India-based MNC that provides information technology, business consulting, & outsourcing services. This is the second-largest Indian IT firm after TCS, and the company has 123 development centers and 82 Sales & marketing offices globally.
5. WillowTree Apps
WillowTree is one of the leading web & app development and digital product companies in the world. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, & software engineers have built 1000 plus mobile and digital solutions for worldwide clients. The company provides web and app development, chatbot development, eCommerce development, software development, UI/UX, and working on the latest technologies.
6. Fueled
Fueled is an award-winning app development company rendering its services since 2007. The company provides app development, eCommerce, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbots, and many more. They served Startups to Enterprise-Level Businesses worldwide, and their major clients are MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Harvard, Verizon, Crunchbase, etc.
7. Zensar Technologies
Zensar Technologies is one of the top mobile app and web development companies established in 1991. The company has a strength of over 10,000 employees and has offices in 20 countries around the world. This company was the innovation award-winner in the "Creating an Impact-IT Skills" category at India Perspectives 2018.
8. Capgemini India Pvt ltd
Capgemini is one of the leading MNCs that provides technology, consulting, professional, & outsourcing services. They have more than 270,000 employees in over 50 nations. They have expertise in AI Solutions, eCommerce development, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development services, Blockchain solutions, and have served almost all industries.
9. Tata Consultancy Services
TCS is one of India's most famous IT companies and placed among the most valuable IT services brands globally. The company provides services like mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Ecommerce Development, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It commenced its operations in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.
10. HData Systems
HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performance with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers e-commerce development, app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.
Disclaimer: This is company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
