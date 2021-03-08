IND USA
Top 10 game development companies in India to work in 2021-2022

PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:32 PM IST

The global mobile gaming sector is expanding at a fast pace today. The industry is anticipated to reach a whopping $68.5 billion. Mobile gaming companies are developing mobile game development for various reasons, like the rise of more powerful mobile phones that improve the gaming experience, considerable improvements in mobile game development tools, and recognition of its expertise by entrepreneurs. The social media gaming trends are predicted to have a positive impact on shaping market growth.

Are you finding it difficult to find prominent Indian game development companies in today's market? You will have a tough time doing this task. To determine the best from an enormous pool of game development companies, you will face difficulties. This report offers you an all-inclusive list of the top 10 game development companies in India 2021-22, covering Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and all major cities, which might lessen your task difficulty.

The List of Top 10 Game Developers in India 2021-2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a top game app development company specializing in designing, producing, and developing world-class 2D & 3D games. The company complies with the highest app development standards for web & mobile and renders chief business services in stellar communication, complete visibility, transparency, & timely delivery. Hyperlink InfoSystem is continually moving towards greatness by breaking the barriers of game development.

2. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that offers business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Infosys is the 2nd-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 123 development centers and 82 Sales & marketing offices worldwide. They have experienced game developers who have worked in 3D games, AR/VR games.

3. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is one of the leading mobile app & web development companies founded in 1991. The company has more than 10,000 employees and has offices in 20 countries across the globe.

4. Fgfactory

Fgfactory offers services for publishers, developers, and other businesses within the game & entertainment sector. Since the foundation, the company has launched over 300 projects in 2D, 3D, vector graphics, animation, GUI, and cross-platform game development.

5. TCS

TCS is one of India's most well-renowned IT companies and placed among the most valuable IT services brands globally. The company provides various services like mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Game Development, VR Games, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was established in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

6. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125,000 employees across 90 counties and over 900 active worldwide clients. It renders services like web & app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

7. Unanimous Studios

Unanimous Studios is a mobile apps & game development company Founded In 2008. They are among the pioneers in the early adaptation of the latest technologies to fill the client's demands and emerging tech market. They have worked on over 200+ niche based apps & games and published over 5000 apps on the AppStore for our clients in the last 6 years.

8. TIMUZ

They are TIMUZ a leading interactive entertainment and game development company for the mobile world. They were established in the year 2010 in India giving their best in design, develop, test and publish a wide array of games crossing various genres like Casual, Puzzle, RPG, Skill, Arcade, Racing, Action, Adventure, Strategy, etc across all platforms.

9. Scientific Games

As a global leader in the gaming and lottery industries, Scientific Games' mission is to empower the customers by creating the world's best gaming and lottery experiences. Their casino, interactive and instant lottery games are designed to reach players wherever they are, whenever they want to play, and in any channel they choose: retail, casino or digital.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that helps companies boost their productivity and performance with analytical approaches. The company renders app development, game development, software development, data science, machine learning, big data analytics, AI, automation, etc.

