Top 10 IT & Software Development Companies In India 2022

The sector grew at the start of the era as the economy improved by leading businesses and consumers to spend more money on technology. Software development has been at the center of the digital age's emergence, boosting consumers' and businesses' reliance on technology and enabling significant growth over the last decade. India is one of the top countries to fulfill companies' software requirements. The factors attracting potential investors are enormous skills offered by Indian developers, excellent infrastructure, and lower costs. The Indian software industry has a bright future, and potential investors can look forward to investing in India's software sector.

To make software for your company, you should know the best software developers in the market. The rise of startups to large-scale businesses in India creates a huge demand for software developers, and there are thousands of companies actively working on software services in India. It is pretty challenging for anyone to find the best software development partner for their requirements. This article lists the top 10 IT & software development companies in India for 2022 to recruit the most reliable software development partner for your business requirements. The list is based on deep research from custom software development companies located in major cities of India, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, etc.

List of Top 10 IT & Software Companies In India To Work Within 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the top trustworthy app development companies in India, having its presence in the USA, France, UAE, Canada, and the UK. The company has worked on various projects using the latest technologies, including CRM, AI, IoT, Data Science, etc., and worked with more than 2,300+ global clients. The company offers web and app development, AI solutions, Salesforce solutions, IoT development, Big Data, AR/VR, Blockchain, CRM Solutions, and many more. They have a team of 450+ skilled developers who are always ready to develop the most complex solutions.

2. Infosys

It is headquartered in Bangalore and is one of the most popular companies for employment purposes. They render business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Their highly-skilled team guides the clients through the digital journey with almost 40 years of experience managing global enterprises' systems.

3. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of the most well-known IT companies in India and is placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers services like mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

4. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the leading app development and digital product agencies in the world. Their team of mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, and software engineers have developed 1000+ mobile and digital solutions for global clients including Century Fox, Regal Cinemas, Synchrony Financial, National Geographic, and many more.

5. Mindtree

Mindtree Limited is an Indian multinational information technology and outsourcing company headquartered in Bangalore, India and New Jersey, USA. Founded in 1999, the company employs approximately 21,991 employees who provide award-winning software solutions.

6. Tech Mahindra Ltd

Tech Mahindra defines the connected world, providing innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences. The company is the best company with 1,25,700+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 941 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is one of the best IT companies in India.

7. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering services like App development, Blockchain, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. Company has more than 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

8. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company offers app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbots, and many more.

9. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini founded as a startup 50 years ago. Today it is one of the leading multinational corporations that delivers consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. It provides services in IT consulting, managed services, and custom software development.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a software & Data Science company located in India that helps businesses enhance their productivity and performance with analytical processes. The company delivers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, custom software development, machine learning, automation, etc.

