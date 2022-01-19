Top 10 Metaverse Development Companies By TopSoftwareCompanies.co

Metaverse is a virtual world where you can connect with people via your digital avatars. The technology creates a virtual world similar to the real one. The COVID-19 pandemic has speeded up the emergence of virtual communities as major lifestyle areas for locked-down users. We can see the ecosystem of individual entrepreneurs globally and the spirit to work for the latest tech trends. The growing popularity among individuals and developments in NFTs, cryptocurrencies, 3D avatars, and immersive gaming experiences creates multiple opportunities for players in the global market.

As the trend has picked up, tech giants with platforms that complement the metaverse have begun their developments. However, there are limited companies that provide metaverse services in the world. Finding companies with great expertise in blockchain, AR/VR, and Metaverse components like 3D virtual spaces and Metaverse NFT marketplaces is a tough task. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has researched many parameters and assembled a list of the top 10 Metaverse development companies in 2022.

Know The List of Top 10 Metaverse Development Companies in 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a renowned mobile app development company based in India and having offices in the USA, UK, France, Canada. The company offers precise and professional metaverse development services within a budget to leverage and expand your business. They identify the client's exact demand and generate websites with excellent strategy & planning. Since its inception, the company has worked with almost 2,300+ worldwide clients, delivered 4000+ apps and 2,000+ website projects and 200+ projects on the latest technologies, including IoT, AI, Salesforce, NFT Marketplaces, Data science, Metaverse, and many more for custom requirements.

2. TCS

TCS is one of the most well-known IT companies in India and is placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers mobile apps, Internet of Things, Metaverse, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

3. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It provides services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Metaverse development, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

4. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, AR VR solution, Metaverse development, app development and other outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales and Marketing offices and 123 Development centres around the world.

5. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering App development, Blockchain, Metaverse, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. The company has more than 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

6. Zensar Technologies

Founded in 1991, the company has a strength of 10K+ employees and has offices in 20 countries worldwide. They have expertise in Digital Supply Chain, AI and Automation, Metaverse development, Cloud Infrastructure, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies.

7. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading multinational corporations that provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. They have more than 270K employees in over 50 countries. They have expertise in AI Solutions, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development services, Blockchain solutions, Metaverse and serve almost all industries.

8. HCL Technologies

HCL is one of India’s initial IT garage startups, founded in 1976. HCL is proud of its long & incredible journey, where it has played a role at almost every inflection point in the IT sector. It is also assured of reaching greater heights as it moves into the future by accepting the latest technologies like IoT, Blockchain, Metaverse and so on.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performances with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.