Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies 2022 listed by TopSoftwareCompanies.co

Mobile app development is becoming more and more popular worldwide, and it is also in high demand across businesses. For the past 10 years, the world has been divided into two groups: Android and iOS. In 2021, India's IT industry grew significantly compared to other countries. India plays a vital role in adopting new cutting-edge technologies like AI, Blockchain, IoT, Big Data, etc. Because of the pandemic, mobile applications are in high demand in many industries, including business services, education, finance, healthcare, logistics, retail, and more.

With the best IT support and guidance, many businesses want to leverage the greatest applications on a platform like Android and iOS. Several companies provide mobile app development services that are tailored to your requirements. topsoftwarecompanies.co team has combed hundreds of companies in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Pune, Delhi, and practically every other significant city in India to assist businesses in finding app development partners. Find a list of the best 10 Indian app development firms to work with in 2022 - 2023.

List of Top 10 App Development Companies in India 2022 - 2023 Announced By TopSoftwareCompanies.co

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem has been providing the best mobile app development & web development service since 2011. It is a renowned name in the tech market for delivering a scalable and robust mobility solution. They have produced over 4000+ applications in different categories and have headquarters in India, the USA, UAE. They have a team of 400+ app developers who are highly skilled and always ready to develop the most complex solutions. Their experts always take the essential measures to provide quality solutions for the application and, consequently, accurate results for your company.

2. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales and Marketing offices and 123 Development centers worldwide.

3. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It provides services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, etc.

4. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company provides app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbots, and many more. They serve Startups to Enterprise-Level Businesses around the world, and their major clients are MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Harvard, Verizon, Crunchbase, etc.

5. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of the most well-known IT companies in India and is placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

6. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering App development, Blockchain, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. The company has more than 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

7. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading multinational corporations that provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. They have more than 270K employees in over 50 countries. They have expertise in AI Solutions, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development services, and Blockchain solutions and serve almost all industries.

8. Zensar Technologies

Founded in 1991, the company has a strength of 10K+ employees and has offices in 20 countries worldwide. They have expertise in Digital Supply Chain, AI and Automation, Cloud Infrastructure, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies. In addition, a team of Zensar Technologies delivers experience-led business transformation to the clients.

9. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the world's leading app development and digital product agencies. Their team of mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, and software engineers have developed 1000+ mobile and digital solutions for global clients, including Century Fox, Regal Cinemas, Synchrony Financial, National Geographic, and many more.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performances with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

TopSoftwareCompanies.co

