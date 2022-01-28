Top 10 NFT marketplace development companies by TopSoftwareCompanies.co

Everyone knows that NFTs are Peak Now! NFTs are non-fungible digital tokens utilized on smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum. They are useful in allocating assets and their verification through the blockchain. Because of the new market, the NFT concept has introduced everyone that allows individuals can sell virtual properties. It now has its vast world with plentiful opportunities for investors, users, businesses, and laymen.

The rapid expansion of startups into enterprise-level businesses in India has resulted in a significant demand for NFT developers. If you are looking for NFT marketplace development, you need to find trusted NFT developers. Developers are efficient enough to handle the NFTs economic market by maintaining the scarcity to increase NFTs market value. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has compiled a list of the Top 10 NFT marketplace development companies in 2022 – 2023 where you will get a reliable NFT marketplace development partner.

List of Top 10 NFT Marketplace Development Companies in 2022 - 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a top web and mobile app development company in India, USA, UAE, Canada & UK. The company provides the best blockchain solutions for almost all industries. They developed multiple successful NFT marketplace for clients in the past. They have a team of more than 650 developers ready to work on any complex requirement and build the best solutions using the latest technologies. The company has expertise in web & app development, AI solutions, AR/VR, Salesforce development, Big Data Analytics, IoT development, NFT marketplace development, Blockchain, Game development, CRM Solutions, etc.

2. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, AR VR solution, Metaverse development, app development and other outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales and Marketing offices and 123 Development centres around the world.

3. TCS

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT companies and is placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers services like mobile apps, Internet of Things, Metaverse, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

4. Andersen

More than 1000+ experienced and qualified IT professionals are ready to make your idea into reality. Since 2007, Andersen's staff have delivered over 640 successful projects. They have more than ten development centres in European countries and the United States.

5. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading multinational corporations that provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. They have more than 270K employees in over 50 countries. They have expertise in AI Solutions, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development services, Blockchain solutions, Metaverse and serve almost all industries.

6. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It provides services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Metaverse development, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

7. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the world’s top app development & digital product agencies. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, & software engineers have created over 1000 mobile and digital solutions for worldwide clients. In addition, the company offers web and app development, software development, chatbot development, UI/UX, and the latest technologies.

8. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global company offering services like App development, Oracle, Blockchain, Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain and Operations, etc. The company has over 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries

9. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is one of the top software companies founded in 1991. The company has over 10,000 employees and has offices in 20 countries globally. They offer services like Digital Supply Chain, Cloud Infrastructure, AI and Automation, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performances with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

