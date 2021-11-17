Top 10 popular IT Staff Augmentation Companies in India 2021- 2022

IT Staff Augmentation is an outsourcing method that involves hiring qualified technical employees from outside your company to temporarily or permanently cover open positions in your team. It enables businesses to select just those applicants who fit their needs and to reduce or expand their enhanced teams as needed. Staff augmentation is available from various firms that assist you in supplementing your in-house development team with qualified technical professionals on a short- or long-term basis.

With the staff augmentation method, you have complete control over the candidates you hire and your strategies to manage them. Essentially, the vendor handles all tasks, allowing you to focus on your core responsibilities and engage with your augmented team in the same manner that you do with your in-house engineers. For that, you need the ideal company for IT staff augmentation services to ease your confusion! Here is a list of the best IT staff augmentation companies in India 2021 - 2022 that can help to expand your in-house workforce! Team of TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com made depth research hundreds of companies from Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Noida, Hyderabad and reviewed their portfolio, experience, expertise, team strength, and client review and ratings to curate the list of most trustworthy firms for IT staff augmentation services in India.

List of Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Companies In India 2021-2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established web, mobile app development, and IT staff augmentation firm based in London, UK, with its development center in India and offices in USA, UAE, and France. They execute award-winning software outsourcing and product development with their IT staffing services. You can get the flexibility and speed for scaling your team to complete development on time. The company’s skilled team of 450+ developers offers world-class services in the areas of Web & App development, Blockchain solutions, AR/VR apps, Game apps, Salesforce, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 4,000+ mobile apps for more than 2,300 clients worldwide.

2. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales and marketing offices and 123 development centers around the world.

3. Netsmartz LLC

Netsmartz, a leading software firm with CMMi 3 standards, was founded in 1999 and provides a pre-vetted pool of top 5% software developers from our 8 global locations. Netsmartz, a digital transformation company trusted by Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized businesses, and start-ups, accelerates your development with nearshore, offshore, and remote team alternatives.

4. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It offers services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

5. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of the most well-known IT companies of India and is placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers services like mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

6. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering services like App development, Blockchain, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. The company has more than 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

7. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading multinational corporations that provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. They have more than 270K employees in over 50 countries. They have expertise in AI Solutions, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development services, Blockchain solutions and serve almost all industries.

8. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company offers app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbots, and many more. They serve Startups to Enterprise-Level Businesses around the world and their major clients are MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Harvard, Verizon, Crunchbase, etc.

9. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the leading app development and digital product agencies in the world. Their team of mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, and software engineers have developed 1000+ mobile and digital solutions for global clients including Century Fox, Regal Cinemas, Synchrony Financial, National Geographic, and many more.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performances with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

Source: TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.comDisclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.