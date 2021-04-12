﻿Top 10 trusted big data analytics companies in India 2021 - 2022

With the Internet skyrocketing, the amount of data produced by people is drastically growing. Data has become a crucial asset for organizations. From healthcare to manufacturing, retail, & finance, every sector has begun to identify the need for data-driven decisions & business operations as decisions require the inputs based on data gathered, the demand for data science spikes. India has been an essential marketplace for data science & analytics products for many years now.

If you recollect, the data science market saw an upheaval with the coming of India's e-commerce market. Besides, data science leverages the facility to prevent risk and fraud. Big Data analytics companies are experts in detecting & mitigating unusual and risky data. Not every business has the revenue to recruit a data scientist. As a result, they look for big data analytics firms for all data-related services. Here, we have researched the list of companies from Bangalore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Pune and created the list of top 10 big data analytics companies in India 2021 - 2022 based on their service and market performance.

1. HData Systems

At HData Systems, we create custom data analysis tools that parse big data and convert it into meaningful information for your business. We then convert structured and unstructured data into distinctly visible metrics that help you identify the best for your business. By imagining the results, our analysts make findings understandable for non-technical users. HData Systems is an India-based Data Science firm helping companies to increase their productivity and performance with the service of analytical approaches.

2. Hyperlink InfoSystem

As a reliable data science services provider, Hyperlink InfoSystem allows organizations to conceptualize and execute a well-thought-out big data program. They have the tools and infrastructure and an experienced team of data scientists, analysts, and developers to help your business harness the power of data and solve data difficulties. They aim to transform your tough data sets into powerful reports, dashboards, and visualizations with big data analytic services for business owners to gain insights into their businesses.

3. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's top IT companies and placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers services like mobile apps, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Cloud Solutions, Automation, and AI, Enterprise Apps, and many more. It was established in 1968 and now functions in 149 locations across 46 nations.

4. Accenture

This is a Fortune Global 500 company rendering services like App development, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Blockchain, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. The company has over 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

5. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering IT services for almost all sectors. This company has 125K employees across 90 nations and 900 plus active worldwide clients. It provides services like web & app development, Enterprise business solutions, Cloud solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

6. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the top MNCs providing consulting, technology, professional, & outsourcing services. They have over 270K employees in 50 plus nations. They have expertise in AI Solutions, Blockchain solutions, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development services, and almost all industries.

7. Tiger Analytics

Tiger Analytics is pioneering what AI and analytics can do to solve some of the toughest problems faced by organizations globally. They develop bespoke solutions powered by data and technology for several Fortune 500 companies. They have offices in multiple cities across the US, UK, India, and Singapore, and a substantial remote global workforce.

8. Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. They drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for their clients, guided by their experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. They think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics.

9. LatentView Analytics

LatentView Analytics is a recognized leader in Data and Analytics and a trusted partner to Fortune500 companies. They empower organizations to serve their customers better by helping them move up the analytics maturity curve through actionable insights that lead to data-driven decisions.

10. DataFactz

They are a company driven by inquisitive data scientists. Combining several Data Science techniques from statistics, machine learning, deep learning, decision science, cognitive science, and business intelligence, with our ecosystem of technology platforms, DataFactz has produced unprecedented solutions.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.