Top 10 trusted blockchain development companies In India 2021-2022

The Indian blockchain technology market size was valued at a high level. Blockchain has emerged as an up-and-coming technology in the IT field. It's an open, immutable, distributed public ledger that can be accessed by many parties involved in the transaction & acts as a universal depository of all transactions between the involved parties. The increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency in India is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Commercial and central banks worldwide are now using blockchain technology for payment processing and issuing of their digital currencies.

India is one of the biggest hubs with tons of IT companies, so finding the best one is a difficult task. To help business owners who are looking for a Blockchain development partner from India, the team of TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com researched thousands of companies and compiled a list of Top 10 Blockchain development companies in India to work with in 2021 - 2022. The team has researched companies from Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Delhi and created the most trustworthy list.

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a top web & mobile app development company. The company renders the best blockchain-based solutions to different industries. They develop blockchain products to help solve real-world problems that enterprises face. Blockchain Solutions of the company are trustworthy, secure & transparent. They have custom development modules that can be easily customized depending on the client's requirements. The company delivers the best solution in web & app development, AI solutions, AR/VR, Salesforce development, Big Data Analytics, IoT development, Blockchain, CRM Solutions, and much more.

2. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an India-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, & outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales & marketing offices and 123 development centers around the world.

3. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT companies and placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers services like mobile apps, Enterprise Apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Automation, and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now functions in 149 locations across 46 countries.

4. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering services like App development, Oracle, Blockchain, Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain and Operations, etc. The company has over 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

5. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading MNCs providing consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services with more than 270K employees in over 50 nations. They have expertise in Cloud Services, AI Solutions, SAP Solutions, Blockchain solutions, App Development services, and almost all industries.

6. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the top app development & digital product agencies in the world. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, & software engineers have created over 1000 mobile and digital solutions for worldwide clients. The company offers web and app development, software development, chatbot development, UI/UX, and working on the latest technologies.

7. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is one of the top software companies founded in 1991. The company has a strength of over 10,000 employees and has offices in 20 countries globally. They offer services like Digital Supply Chain, Cloud Infrastructure, AI and Automation, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies.

8. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, providing Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125,000 employees across 90 counties and 900 plus active worldwide clients. It provides services like web & app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

9. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company provides app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbot, and many more. They served Startups to Enterprise-Level Businesses worldwide, and their major clients are MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Harvard, Verizon, Crunchbase, etc.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science firm that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performance with the service of analytical approaches. The company provides app development, big data analytics, data science, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.