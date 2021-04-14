Top 10 trusted internet of things (IoT) development companies in India

The Internet of Things has made complete industrialization possible. Different solutions like Smart Cities, Smart Home, Smart Factory, and Connected Vehicle are possible only just because of IoT. In today's gen, all types & sizes of businesses leverage IoT solutions to preserve their credential information while transmitting from one device to another. The best part about this tech is that it covers a range of devices from Android to iPhones, desktops to laptops, etc. Through the IoT, devices can easily exchange data in real-time in a matter of a few minutes.

Due to the demand for some applications nowadays, SMEs and large enterprises also started seeking the best IoT development company to make impactful IoT apps. It would help if you looking for an IoT development company that lets you sell smartly and make your customers successful. Several IoT companies are available in the market; however, choosing the right partner is challenging. Hence, we share a compiled list of the top 10 IoT development companies in India in 2021 - 2022. The team has studied many companies from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, and all major cities in India to create a list with reliable information.

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a popular app development company in India, with sales offices in the USA and UAE. The company offers web & development, Salesforce solutions, IoT development, AI solutions, AR/VR, Blockchain, and many more. Since 2011, the company has worked with over 2300 worldwide clients, delivered 3500+ apps and 2000 plus website projects, and 200+ projects on the latest technologies. As an innovative and smarter tech partner, they can build the best IoT-based solutions for your business needs, keeping you ahead in this digital age.

2. TCS

TCS is one of India's most well-renowned IT companies and placed among the most valuable IT services brands globally. The company provides services like mobile apps, IoT, Blockchain, Enterprise Apps, Cloud Solutions, Automation & AI, & many more. It was established in 1968 and now runs in 149 locations across 46 nations.

3. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an India-based MNC that offers business consulting, IT, & outsourcing services. Infosys is the 2nd largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales & marketing offices and 123 development centers globally.

4. LTI

LTI helps Hi-Tech companies innovate faster & operate in real-time by leveraging IoT for vast business outcomes, including predictable yield & optimized cost. They visualize, forecast, and optimize asset operations through a true physical-digital convergence and realize faster ROI.

5. HCL Tech

They define the right IoT landscape for you to kick start your IoT journey. A structured approach is taken to understand your business needs & provide a quick ramp-up to discover your IoT needs & solutions, accelerating your time to market with low risk & zero lock-ins.

6. Tech Mahindra

They help their customers digitize their products & design, engineer, and serve DIGITAL products from the start. Their IoT services aim to deliver insightful data, supervising & tracking predictive and cognitive analytics & boost efficiency.

7. Mphasis

At Mphasis, they build a solution for automated claims management in the insurance industry that uses blockchain with IoT devices. An IoT gadget's fault detection process to repairs followed by claims management can all be automated with blockchain technology.

8. Wipro

Wipro's Internet of Things solutions addresses the connectivity of 'legacy' & 'new' things. Our Multi-Protocol IoT Gateway Framework blends heterogeneous protocols that complement IoT at the edge, enabling selective data to be transmitted to backend systems.

9. Mindtree

They help you finish your digital transformation journey by merging IoT services with the real world. By leveraging IoT & data, they help customers enhance their operational efficiency, attain greater productivity, improve customer experience, optimize cost and offer new revenue model possibilities.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company helping businesses boost their productivity & performance with analytical approaches. The company provides app development, data science, big data analytics, ML, AI, IoT, automation, etc.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.