Top 10 trusted iPhone app development companies in 2021 - 2022

Technology has always brought something new with time. And with these ever-changing technologies, you need to stay updated to get all the benefits from what's new. These trends alone portray the significance and the need for iPhone app development services. With over 20 million registered iOS developers catering to the 500 million weekly visitors on the App Store, the phenomenon of developing an iOS app doesn't seem so old.

The constantly growing demand for unique iPhone applications is a growing demand for mobile app developers. And Indians are always considered hardworking and dedicated experts. Finding good iPhone app developers is not a tough job, but finding the right developer for your app is challenging. Even after the world returns to normality, businesses will rethink and reconstruct their business models digitally. Let us enroll the list of the top 10 iPhone app development companies in India 2021 - 2022 based on research findings to work within the times to come. We have researched Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Noida, Jaipur, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and other cities.

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink Infosystem is a well-renowned mobile app development & the best IT Software Solutions provider based in New York, USA & India, established in 2011. Besides, the company also has sales offices in California, the USA & Dubai, UAE. Since 2011, Hyperlink has worked with almost 2300 plus clients globally and delivered over 3300 apps and 1600 plus website projects for custom needs. They have a team of more than 250 app developers who are highly skilled and always ready to develop the most complex solutions.

2. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the top mobile app development and digital product agencies in the globe. Their team of UI/UX Designers, mobile strategists, and software engineers have created over 1000 mobile and digital solutions for clients, including Century Fox, Regal Cinemas, Synchrony Financial, National Geographic, and many more. The company offers chatbot development, web and app development, software development, UI/UX, and working on the latest technologies.

3. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies was founded in 1991. The company has over 10,000 employees and has offices in 20 nations around the globe. They provide services like Data Management, Digital Supply Chain, AI and Automation, Cloud Infrastructure, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies. This company was the innovation award winner in the "Creating an Impact-IT Skills" category at India Perspectives 2018.

4. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the famous MNCs that provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. They have more than 270K employees in over 50 countries. They have expertise in AI Solutions, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development services, Blockchain solutions, and almost all industries.

5. Tech Mahindra Ltd

Tech Mahindra defines the connected world, rendering innovative and customer-focused IT experiences. The company is the top company with 1,25,700+ experts across 90 countries, helping 941 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is one of the leading IT companies in India.

6. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning app development company offering its services since 2007. The company offers app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbots, & many more. They served Startups to Enterprise-Level Businesses globally, and their significant clients are MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Crunchbase, Harvard, Verizon, etc.

7. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most popular IT companies, placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company providers services like mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was established in 1968 and now functions in 149 locations across 46 countries.

8. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering services like Blockchain, Salesforce, SAP, App development, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, Cloud, Oracle, etc. Accenture has over 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

9. Infosys

This is an India-based MNC that provides business consulting, IT, and outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 sales & marketing offices and 123 development centers globally.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that helps companies boost their productivity & performance with analytical approaches. The company offers app development, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, data science, automation, etc.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.