Top 10 trusted IT & software companies in UK 2021 – 2022

The UK is believed to be the world's second most crucial tech hub after the US, with London's main European tech rivals including Berlin, Munich, Paris, Madrid, and Moscow. The report estimates that sales from making smartphone applications will exceed £4bn this year and forecasts that revenues will reach £31bn by 2025.

The industry recorded growth at the start of the period as improving economic conditions fuelled business and consumer expenditure on technology. Software development has been central to the rise of the digital age, increasing dependence on IT by both households and companies, supporting substantial expansion over the past decade.

There are thousands of companies actively working on software services in the UK. It is pretty challenging for anyone to find and the best software development partner for their requirements.

People can find various B2B reviews & research platforms over the Internet, helping them find a trusted one. Team of top software companies has listed the top 10 software companies in UK 2021 - 2022 based on reviews, portfolios, work experience, and market value in the industry and located in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, and around UK.

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a popular web & mobile app development company based in London, UK, with its development center in India and offices in the USA, UAE, and France. The company's experienced team of 250 plus developers provides top-notch services in the areas of Web & App development, Game apps, Blockchain solutions, AR/VR apps, Salesforce, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and much more. They have vast experience in developing state-of-the-art mobile-based applications at a cost-effective price.

2.AKQA

Established in 1994, AKQA partners with sophisticated clients to provide a cohesive blueprint across customer connection points to fulfil audience requirements and surpass business aims. They develop, design, and deliver unique experiences, services, and products that improve people's lives.

3. intive

Established in 1999, intive is a top mobile app development company. With a unique, exploratory, & agile mindset and international teams of software, design, & business experts, Intive partners with market leaders in reviving digital transformation for products & services of the future.

4. DCSL GuideSmiths

Since 1994, they have created intelligent, cost-effective, and intuitive web applications, desktop applications, and mobile apps for established businesses, non-proﬁts, government organizations, and funded start-ups. They have a team of over 250 across their international business.

5. iTechArt Group

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 1800+ experienced engineers. Since 2002, they have helped VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love.

6. DIGIS

Founded in 2009 as Do IT Programming Solutions, they strive to deliver top-quality at a reasonable cost. One of their core competencies is JavaScript, as they believe this technology defines the whole World Wide Web (www). IGIS promotes your business's sustainable growth by delivering world-class services.

7. Waracle

Waracle delivers valuable work created by people with the purpose for clients with vision. They are ambitious about providing mobile solutions that drive meaningful, real-world impact. Whether they are working in financial services, healthcare, or energy, their teams have the extensive industry experience to map to your business needs.

8. DataArt

With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets. These qualities help us deliver high-value, high-quality solutions that our clients depend on, and lifetime partnerships they believe in.

9. BJSS

Established in 1993, with offices in London, New York, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol, Nottingham, and Houston, the company is a strategic delivery partner for clients in both public and private sectors. BJSS offers cost-effective access to a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning the solution delivery lifecycle underpinned by its proven BJSS Enterprise Agile approach.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performance with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, big data analytics, data science, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

Source: Top Software Companies

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

The UK is believed to be the world's second most crucial tech hub after the US, with London's main European tech rivals including Berlin, Munich, Paris, Madrid, and Moscow. The report estimates that sales from making smartphone applications will exceed £4bn this year and forecasts that revenues will reach £31bn by 2025. The industry recorded growth at the start of the period as improving economic conditions fuelled business and consumer expenditure on technology. Software development has been central to the rise of the digital age, increasing dependence on IT by both households and companies, supporting substantial expansion over the past decade. There are thousands of companies actively working on software services in the UK. It is pretty challenging for anyone to find and the best software development partner for their requirements. People can find various B2B reviews & research platforms over the Internet, helping them find a trusted one. Team of top software companies has listed the top 10 software companies in UK 2021 - 2022 based on reviews, portfolios, work experience, and market value in the industry and located in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, and around UK. 1. Hyperlink InfoSystem Hyperlink InfoSystem is a popular web & mobile app development company based in London, UK, with its development center in India and offices in the USA, UAE, and France. The company's experienced team of 250 plus developers provides top-notch services in the areas of Web & App development, Game apps, Blockchain solutions, AR/VR apps, Salesforce, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and much more. They have vast experience in developing state-of-the-art mobile-based applications at a cost-effective price. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Backwaters: A film being made on children missing from God's own country Filmmaker Hyder Kazmi launches OTT platform Mastani The Barbeque Company awarded as The Best Barbeque Buffet Restaurant of the Year Need a parallel medical workforce to fight Covid second wave: Dr. Devi Shetty 2.AKQA Established in 1994, AKQA partners with sophisticated clients to provide a cohesive blueprint across customer connection points to fulfil audience requirements and surpass business aims. They develop, design, and deliver unique experiences, services, and products that improve people's lives. 3. intive Established in 1999, intive is a top mobile app development company. With a unique, exploratory, & agile mindset and international teams of software, design, & business experts, Intive partners with market leaders in reviving digital transformation for products & services of the future. 4. DCSL GuideSmiths Since 1994, they have created intelligent, cost-effective, and intuitive web applications, desktop applications, and mobile apps for established businesses, non-proﬁts, government organizations, and funded start-ups. They have a team of over 250 across their international business. 5. iTechArt Group iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 1800+ experienced engineers. Since 2002, they have helped VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. 6. DIGIS Founded in 2009 as Do IT Programming Solutions, they strive to deliver top-quality at a reasonable cost. One of their core competencies is JavaScript, as they believe this technology defines the whole World Wide Web (www). IGIS promotes your business's sustainable growth by delivering world-class services. 7. Waracle Waracle delivers valuable work created by people with the purpose for clients with vision. They are ambitious about providing mobile solutions that drive meaningful, real-world impact. Whether they are working in financial services, healthcare, or energy, their teams have the extensive industry experience to map to your business needs. 8. DataArt With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets. These qualities help us deliver high-value, high-quality solutions that our clients depend on, and lifetime partnerships they believe in. 9. BJSS Established in 1993, with offices in London, New York, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol, Nottingham, and Houston, the company is a strategic delivery partner for clients in both public and private sectors. BJSS offers cost-effective access to a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning the solution delivery lifecycle underpinned by its proven BJSS Enterprise Agile approach. 10. HData Systems HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performance with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, big data analytics, data science, AI, machine learning, automation, etc. Source: Top Software Companies Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.