Top 10 trusted IT & software companies in USA 2021 - 2022

The United States has the most cutting-edge software and IT services industry globally. Over 40 % of the $5 trillion global IT market is in North America, primarily the United States. The sector accounts for $1.8 trillion in the USA. The industry draws on a highly educated and talented USA workforce of nearly 2 million people, which has continued to rise during the past decade.

Business owners look for the best software app developers, a challenging task, as the USA is one of the biggest hubs with thousands of IT & Software development companies. Well, now you might be thinking that – how to hire the best Software development company? Here, you can get a detailed list of the top 10 software companies in USA 2021 - 2022 researched from companies located in California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and all over the USA to help you pick the best.

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a well-renowned mobile app development company in the USA & India, delivering the best solution in web and app development, Salesforce development, AI solutions, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, CRM Solutions, IoT development, AR/VR, and much more. Since 2011, Hyperlink has worked with over 2300 clients globally, delivering 3500 plus apps and 2000+ website projects for custom requirements.

2. MentorMate

MentorMate recognized the potential of Bulgaria back in 2001 and helped it grow into the tech hub it is today. Along the way, they built long-term relationships with global clients, scaling with them as their technology needs grew. They conduct daily standups that keep everyone on the same page even if they’re not in the same office, city, or even country.

3. Spire Digital

Spire Digital, part of Kin + Carta, is situated in Denver, a digital product development company, transforming business through design & technology. For more than 21 years, they have offered strategic consulting, user experience design, DevOps, software development, and staff augmentation to the world's best companies.

4. Vincit

Vincit is a custom software company that offers its clients a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Their 500-employee design, software, and strategy for clients. The company is located in Orange County, Santa Monica, and Palo Alto in California, and Finland. Magazine's Best Workplaces List 2019, Vincit’s success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees.

5. Zco

Zco Corporation is a trusted custom software development vendor whose reputation for excellence spans three decades. We've created robust software solutions for entrepreneurs, startups, and Fortune 500 companies alike. They offer their clients access to one of the largest teams of engineers, artists, designers, and project managers in the industry.

6. Mobomo

Mobomo is the largest national agency; Fortune 1000 companies and emerging tech startups trust Mobomo to develop elegant solutions to solve complex digital problems. It is a full-service DevOps agency focused on making phenomenal solutions to solve intricate, complex issues.

7. Andersen

More than 1000+ experienced and qualified IT professionals are ready to make your idea into reality. Since 2007, Andersen's staff have delivered over 640 successful projects. They have more than ten development centers in European countries and the United States.

8. iTechArt Group

iTechArt is a one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 1700 plus experienced engineers. Since 2002, they have helped startups & fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. The company packed its teams with various strengths, interests, and engineering backgrounds.

9. Infopulse

Delivering excellence in Software R&D, Application Services, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity for clients worldwide, Infopulse has built a reputation as a trusted full-service digital solution provider. Established in 1991, the company has over 2,000 professionals and is represented in 7 countries across Europe and North America.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a software & Data Science company located in India helping businesses enhance their productivity and performance with analytical processes. The company delivers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, custom software development, machine learning, automation, etc.

The above-listed companies are the most trustworthy based on their work experience & client feedback from directories researched by team of Top Software Companies.

Source: Top Software Companies

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

