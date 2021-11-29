Top 10 trusted mobile app development companies in Canada 2022

Due to the pandemic, demand for technology has increased in numerous industries, including financial services, professional services, education, healthcare, retail, logistics, and many others. With such high demand for tech solutions in local businesses, Canada's tech industry is expanding massively in 2022-23. To expand and stay competitive in this market, even small enterprises have begun to include digital solutions into their company strategies. Because the Canadian App Market is so comparable to the US App Market, software businesses worldwide frequently look to Canada for a soft launch before extending their app audience. Building, testing, and deploying mobile apps are the role of app developers. They know how to code in the finest programming languages for mobile apps on a variety of platforms. Consider platform compatibility – Android, iOS, cross-platform – and the programming languages the developer may require familiarity with when searching for an app development partner for your app needs.

When you search for the most suitable app development partner, your search must include various parameters like experience, team strength, work portfolio, client reviews and ratings, hourly rates, and many more. Next, think about the features you need in your app. If looking for a complex app, then hiring senior professionals is a must to build bug-free solutions. To help business owners in Canada looking for an app development partner, a team of topappdevelopmentcompanies.com researched thousands of companies and created the list of Top 10 app developers in Canada to work with in 2022. To get the best result from this research, the team includes companies from Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, and Yukon to create the list.

List of Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies in Canada 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Since 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem has been giving the best mobile app and web development services. It has made a reputation for itself in the IT industry by providing a scalable and reliable mobility solution for businesses. They've created over 4000 apps in a variety of sectors. The company's headquarters are located in India and have offices in the USA, UK, UAE, and Canada. Their professionals always take the essential steps to create high-quality tech solutions and, as a consequence, actual outcomes for your business.

2. Master of Code Global

Established in 2004, they have grown to more than 200 ‘Masters’ with 4 offices globally. The team has the depth of experience to bring a strategic technical perspective and the range of resources necessary to execute those technical strategies. Their team design, build and launch the best app and AI-powered conversational solutions famous in the world.

3. Developex

Developex is a group of software development specialists with a 19-year track record and diverse software and product development experience. The ultimate goal and objective are to provide the most effective software development teams. Their team helps customers with development by hiring and allocating qualified teams to their projects.

4. BERRA IT SOLUTIONS

Berra IT Solutions is a leading Canada-based IT company & market leader in the space of providing solutions for mobile app development, blockchain development, AR & VR development, smart contracts development, etc. They give the worth of expertise and business intelligence to help you refine your competitive advantage and move your company to the coveted next level.

5. ADAMAPP

ADAMAPP is a 10 years old mobile app development company. They place a strong focus on close collaboration, which leads to fruitful partnerships with their clients. Their exceptional technology-building process allows for integration with your teams, continuous innovation, and agile development.

6. Appnovation Technologies

Appnovation is a renowned digital consulting organization that offers a comprehensive range of services. The firm assists businesses in moving forward and inspiring change, as well as championing digital innovation. Appnovation has grown steadily since its inception in 2007, now employing over 300 people across 15 offices in five countries.

7. Intersog

With 12 years of experience with building successful web and mobile products for startups and Fortune 500 companies and the team standing capabilities and expertise in innovative technologies like IoT, Big Data, AR/VR, Cloud, etc. It is the best app development company in Canada.

8. True Pixel Group

True Pixel Group is a team of designers, developers, and strategists. Their collective focuses on providing elegant solutions to complex business challenges for clients across diverse industries. They aim to help brands create meaningful human connections.

9. Axellero

At Axellero, they understand that creating unique software needs engagement from experts in many fields like project management, design, development, and testing. They cover all these fields. They bring people and technology together. Building a team that is keen to carry innovation to beat your visualization and requirements.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performances with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

