Today a business cannot run without having its app or website, as it tends to communicate with more users, captivating a vast market and switching users into clients.
Today a business cannot run without having its app or website, as it tends to communicate with more users, captivating a vast market and switching users into clients.
Top 10 trusted web development companies in India 2021-22

  • Get details of the most trusted list of Web development companies to hire in 2021-22, researched by TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com
The world has turned into a small community, thanks to the latest technologies and the internet saga. Today, websites are needed in every business, from small to big. People began choosing development and designing, which expands a comprehensive global appearance for your business brand with the growing competition. Everyone needs a website, whether it's a small or big enterprise, non-profit or government agencies and institutions. Online presence has become of utmost importance in this digital era.

Therefore, several businesses look for website development services as recruiting an in-house team costs them a lot. But selecting an ideal web development company has become a dilemma for firms as countless firms provide these services. Hence, the team has compiled a list of the top 10 web development companies in India 2021-22 based on research from Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad and across major cities in India.

The list of top 10 web development companies in India 2021-22

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a trustworthy web development company situated in India and having offices in USA, UK, France, Canada. The company offers precise and professional website development services within a budget to leverage and expand your online business. They identify the exact demand of the client and generate websites with excellent strategy & planning. Since its inception, the company has worked with almost 2,300 plus worldwide clients, delivered 3,500+ apps and 2,000+ website projects for custom requirements.

2. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company rendering services like mobile app development, web development, Blockchain, SAP software engineering, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. The company has more than 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

3. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the top multinational corporations that offers consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. They have over 270K employees in more than 50 countries. They are adept in AI Solutions, Cloud Services, App Development services, SAP solutions, Blockchain solutions, and almost all industries.

4. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is one of the leading software companies established in 1991. The company has a strength of 10K+ employees and has offices in 20 countries around the world. They provide services like Digital Supply Chain, AI and Automation, Cloud Infrastructure, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies.

5. Mphasis

Mphasis Limited is a Bangalore-based IT services company. The company offers infrastructure technology and applications outsourcing services and architecture guidance, application development and integration, web development, and application management services.

6. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the leading web & app development and digital product agencies in the globe. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, and software engineers have developed 1000+ mobile and digital solutions for global clients. The company offers web and app development, chatbot development, software development, UI/UX, and working on the latest technologies.

7. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT companies and placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company provides services such as mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was established in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

8. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales & marketing offices and 123 development centers globally.

9. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a Mahindra Group subsidiary, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It provides services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that helps businesses boost their productivity & performance with analytical approaches. The company offers app development, web design & development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

