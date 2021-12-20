Top 10 Trusted Web Development Companies in India 2022-23

Web application development is in great demand by early-stage start-ups and entrepreneur as they need to enhance their digital presence. But selecting the top web development companies in India in 2022 is not an easy task as it requires a lot of research, background check and due diligence. To overcome this challenge, we have curated a list of top web development companies in India based on client feedback, number of projects executed successfully, average hourly rate and relevant experience.

Following are Top 10 Web Development Companies in India

Web Development India is most acclaimed and trusted web development company with a team of 100+ skilled developers having more than 5 to 10 + years of experience across various industries verticals including banking, healthcare, retail, logistics, and education to name few. They have a typical hourly rate of $25/hr with minimum project size of $5000 to start with. Web Development India have successfully delivered more than 1200+ software products to mid-size enterprises and start-ups with 100% client retention rate.

2. Mindtree

Mindtree is one of the top web development companies based in India, who helps enterprises and start-ups with digital product development services and developing custom software efficiently. They are considered industry expert in custom software product development and delivering impeccable web design services. Mindtree was founded in 1999 with a team of 250 to 300 web developers. They have an hourly rate of $50/hr with minimum project size of $10,000.

3. OpenXcell

OpenXcell is one of India's largest technology companies, specialising in information technology services. It was founded in 2004 and OpenXcell is a pioneer in providing security, cloud, and networking services, with a growing presence in the field of smart business apps, which incorporates IoT technologies. Over 150+ dedicated web professionals work for the organisation, which serves clients in India and USA.

4. 3i Infotech

3i Infotech is most acclaimed and top web development company focused on creating impeccable digital experiences. They provide professional web and custom application development services in India with special focus on social media marketing, mobile app development, and digital marketing services. They are based in India with a team of 1000+ employees with an average hourly rate of $50/hr. They have worked with clients like HP, Microsoft, Amazon, Xerox, AT&T, NFL, and NASA to name few.

5. Unified Infotech

Unified Infotech is a global leader in information technology consulting, digital transformation, managed services, custom software development and outsourcing services in India. It is now a multinational enterprise with around 270,000 employees spread across roughly 50 nations. In 2022, the Group and Altran announced a combined revenue of millions.

6. Alliance Tek

Alliance Tek is an information technology company based in India and founded in 2007. Alliance Tek Technologies delivers services in automotive, banking, capital markets, aerospace and defence, chemical and process industries, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance, life sciences to name few. Alliance Technologies was ranked top 10 web development companies in India by Forbes Globe in 2022.

7. IndiaNIC

IndiaNIC is a multinational web application development company specialising in cloud computing, oracle, blockchain technology, Salesforce, security capabilities, software development, and SAP. IndiaNIC has more than 500,000 employees spread over 200 cities in 120 countries. IndiaNIC works to help clients improve their digital performance and create value for their stakeholders by combining unmatched user experience across all business functions.

8. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies has been trusted by start-ups and small entrepreneurs to provide high quality, custom web application solutions which converts users to clients. They have delivered web development services at an average rate of $100/hr, to more than millions of customers around the India and USA. They have a strong team of 10000+ employees with more than 5+ years of experience across various industry verticals including healthcare, banking, finance and logistics.

9. Mphasis

Mphasis is a trusted software development company in India and founded in 1998. They have a team of 50000 + talented employees who work at offices in the US and India. Mphasis was ranked top 7 India IT companies and 189 in world by Fortune India 500 in 2019. They are delivering on demand software development, Internet of Things and other custom IT services. There clients belong to a wide range of industries with special specialization in on banking, retail and healthcare.

10. Persistent Systems

Persistent is a full-service web development company that work with early-stage start-ups, growth stage, and public companies. Their goal is to solve business challenges with cutting-edge technology and data-driven research. They have a decent hourly rate of $50/hr and minimum project size of $10000. They agency was founded in 199 with single goal to provide impeccable services to clients and serve them in best way possible.

