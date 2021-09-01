Top 10 Web Designing Companies in India 2021-22

Complete list of top 10 Web Designing Companies in India providing impeccable services.

Web Development India

Web Development India is an award-winning web development company based in India that caters to the digital demands of companies based in USA and Europe. With over 16+ years of experience in Web and App development, they have assisted numerous start-ups and businesses in designing world-class B2B and B2C web apps for a variety of industries including banking, retail and healthcare, to name few. They provide cutting-edge website design and development services with a strong emphasis on user UI/UX experience and strategy.

Yash technologies

Yash Technologies is a SAP Gold Partner specialising in technology consulting, outsourcing, software sales and deployments for medium and large global businesses. YASH technologies offers a variety of delivery options to help customers improve performance and business value across their organisation. YASH's comprehensive service approach takes a holistic view of its customers, encompassing enterprise solutions and services, patented best practise offerings, strategic application and maintenance outsourcing, as well as consulting and integration services.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies Ltd offers a variety of information technology services and distributes IT-related products. The company operates in two segments, each dependent on the type of service provided. The application management services sector, which generates the majority of the company's income, offers a wide range of services, including application management, legacy modernization, and enterprise architecture, to customers worldwide. The Infrastructure Management Services sector delivers cloud computing, information technology security, and networking services to customers.

Impetus

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company dedicated to empowering and innovating enterprises through deep data awareness, data integration, and advanced data analytics. Impetus Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco, California. All of products and services are designed to empower the real-time data-driven company, allowing our customers to compete and win in the modern era of digital transformation. As a result, Impetus is happy to work with clients from the Fortune 100, including companies such as American Express, Bank of America, Capital One (formerly Fannie Mae), McKesson, Toyota, United Airlines, Verizon, and many others.

Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in digital services and consulting for the next generation of businesses. Infosys assist clients in more than 50 countries in navigating the digital transformation process. With more than three decades of experience in managing the systems and operations of global corporations, they are well-positioned to guide our customers through their digital transformation and accomplish this by providing the enterprise with an artificial intelligence-powered core that assists in prioritising the implementation of change

Mindtree

Mindtree is a digital transformation and technology service provider that provides services from concept to implementation. It was created in 1999 and presently employs over 19,000 people all around the world. It has offices in both New York and Bangalore. E-commerce, mobile applications, cloud computing, digital transformation, data analytics, EAI and ERP, and testing are among the services it offers. It has around 340 business clients and 43 offices in 17 countries.

Trigent Software Ltd

Trigent Software Ltd was a pioneer in the field of IT outsourcing and offshore software development. They assist companies in implementing digital processes and customer interaction models that result in superior results and an exceptional end-user experience. Trigent's decades of experience, in-depth domain knowledge, and technological competence enable ISVs, corporations, and SMBs to develop transformative solutions.

Xoriant Corporation

Xoriant has been a technological leader and execution partner for firms that generate technology products, as well as for organisations that employ those products to implement business solutions, since its founding. their customers range in size from startups to Fortune 100 companies and operate in the financial services, high technology, healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, and automotive industries.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions company that has spent the last 50 years engaging with many of the world's leading companies on their digital transformation journeys. TCS was founded in 1968 and became India's first information technology services firm in 2004. Application development, business process outsourcing, capacity planning, consulting, enterprise software, hardware sizing, payment processing, software management, and technology education are among TCS's IT products and services.

Tech Mahindra Ltd

Tech Mahindra is an Indian information technology corporation that provides services to a wide range of industries, including network technology solutions and business process outsourcing (BPO). Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of the Mahindra group with a market capitalization of 4.7 billion dollars. Currently, Tech Mahindra has a presence in over 90 countries and employs more than 1,15,200 professionals worldwide. Tech Mahindra has worked with over 903 global clients, many of whom are Fortune 500 corporations.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.