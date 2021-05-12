Top 100 awardees of India Prime Icon™ Award 2021 organized by FoxClues

India Prime Icon™ Award, presented as a token of appreciation and gratitude, by FoxClues, is to celebrate the triumph of hope over despair and bravery over fear. The prime purpose of this gesture is to appreciate every person who has struggled to make a change and have contributed to make this world a better place to live. In their own unique way, they let their efforts known to the public so that they may get better support. Appreciation is one distinctive way to show support and FoxClues did a great job at it.

Unfortunately, this ceremony had to be held online due to the pandemic but it had been a phenomenal success. According to the event organizers, the total applications for the event were a number of 6,567 from all over India. The noteworthy feature of this ceremony is that it's not limited to a single field. It is intended to honour the struggling and well-performing great minds, from every field.

Speaking about this, the renowned author and FoxClues Managing Director, Mrinal KJ said, “The times were never worse. We haven’t been in such a pit of despair before. Still, there are people who, despite these worse conditions, are struggling to make these times a bit easier and hope-filled to overcome, in their own way and are contributing to the world. So, we chose to honour such heroes and their success stories with the India Prime Icon™ Award, from every domain to show our support and appreciation for their work.”

There are various domains across which people were honoured for their work like Literature, Education & Arts, Entrepreneurship and many more.

In the education sector, Dr Mahantesh Bharathi, Dr Sanap Sandip Ramnath, Dr Sanjeevkumar Nemali, Saitan Singh Rajawat, Dhammaratna Gangadhar Waywal, Prof. Arup Barman, Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Avik Bose, Dr Awanish Kumar Singh, Nayan Ranjan Sinha, Sudesh Suresh Indu, Diksha Kadam, Poonam Soni, Dr Syed Masaid Zaman, Sourabh Shrikant Jadhav and Rajendra Prasad Meena were honored as an educationalist.

Ratna Lalitha Pasupuleti, Senorita Joyce Lobo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, H Vikass, Komal Gupta, Arshiya Singha, Mehrzaad Mogrelia, Kajol lota Mehdi, T.Beironga, Dew Chakraborty, Tarun Bandarupalle, Snigdhadeb Guha, Sailee Tiwari, Aakash Rathod, Miss Srishti Rani Taid, are among people who have contributed in the field of literature as authors and writers.

Sayooj S., Priya Dhara, Kankana Chakraborty, Neha Bandyopadhyay have been recognised as a Dance artist, makeup artist, Model and Fashion Designer respectively.

Saarthi Garvit Sainani, Puranmal Sharma, Dr Ashish Kumar, Shubham Barnwal, Mayank Kumar Agarwal, Kukkala Rohithkumar, Mr Adarsh raj, Ku. Adrika Goyal, Deepali Mahale, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Vineet Gandhi, Amit Mishra, Shri Mama Natung, Kavitha Reddy, Rajesh Kumar Verma, Sanjeev Kumar Nemali, Videsh Acharya, Sarthak Vani, Sachin Raju S S, Riya Dagra these people in the world of Social work, were honoured for their remarkable work by contributing to society.

Many athletes that were also corroborated for their skills are A. Veeraprathap, Aravinda Prakash R, Durgesh Mishra, Gautam Singh, Krishna Murthy. Even frontline workers who work day-night for the country were also recognised like Dr B. Balamurgan, Harnoor Singh Sandhu, Avineet Kaur, Omkar Prasad Baidya, Suruchi Sharma, Dr. Abhijit pandey.

Nayim Ahmad, Sanskruti Vernekar, Biplab Deka, Shashank Sharma, Vipin V S, Krina Pancha, James Stephen, Arbaaz Kadwekar, Raj Singh Bhati and Sathish Sampath are among budding entrepreneurs. Many journalists have also been recognised like Devaraj naik and Aasif Shafi.

In a country, most of the population consists of youth. There are people who guide the youth as leaders and some of them have been recognized. Such youth leaders are Atiendriya Verma, Anubhav Bansal, Hollini Pallavi Patnaik.

In the field of science, law and finance Rakhi Bhudhiraja, Akash Karmakar, Sandeep Kumar, Adv.A.Antush Jerome, Omkar Prasad Baidya, Hassan Sayeed and Santhi Saravanan are some of the people honoured for their contribution. Syed Nadeem was honoured for his remarkable contribution in the field of agriculture.

Lastly, people who were honoured in the field of art are Mansi Soni, Zaheda Khanam.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

