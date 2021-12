Top 150 Child Achievers recognised by Global Kids Achievers Awards 2021

December,13,2021: Dreamcatchers organized Global Kids Achievers awards on 19th November 2021 on a virtual platform to acknowledge and recognize the hard work of children and bring them in front of the world by honoring them with the prestigious Global Kids Achievers Awards 2021(GKAA 2021).

Global Kids Achievers Awards is an initiative that recognises the top 150 child achievers around the world across various categories. The top 150 Kids Achievers also get an opportunity to be featured in the Global Kids Achievers Book 2021.

GKAA 2021 is one of the most reputed awards that honours children from various verticals such as Writing, Modelling, Arts, Dance, Science, Acting, Sports, Music, Innovation, Singing, etc and provides them with a unique platform that motivates them to excel in their respective vertical.

GKAA 2021 celebrates children's achievements that combine creativity and innovation with results and recognise them as they set new standards of bringing glory within their respective fields. This award is a token of appreciation for all those who are pushing the boundaries to be the best in their respective fields.

The children who won the Global Kids Achievers Awards 2021 are:

Kaamya Karthikeyan (Sports – Mountaineering), Rhythm Ghai (Arts & Literature), Arshiya Das (Sports – Chess), Hemesh Chadalavada (Innovation – Technology),Shreenabh Agrawal (Innovation – Technology), D. Gukesh (Sports – Chess), Zelda Manteaw ( Music & Social Service) , Prisha Hedau (Literature), Begari Teja (Astronomy), Geethika Venkatesan (Social Service), Rahul Vittal (Technology), Sakthi Poorani M (Dancing), Krishti Khandelwal(Literature – Writer),Saikiran Appalla Entrepreneurship, Nihshank Upadhyay(Education), M.P.Sugitha (Sports), Kavinaya Vasanthakumar (Sports), Krithik Vijayakumar (Entrepreneurship), Sambhaba Kashyap (Academics), Akshat Gupta (Literature – Author), Arshil Saini (Academics), Deebyanshi Kashyap (Dancing), Hrudayesh R Krishnan (Music), Aswath Iyer (Music), Aakarsh Shandilya (Fashion), Pranika Arora (Memory), Ayushman Banerjee (Music – Guitar), L. Devi Bhavani (Academics – Mathematics), Madur Swami (Sports),Adheesh Ram (Sports), Shaurya Ghosalkar (Arts), Ruthvik R (Memory), Utsav Kumar Goswami (Acting), Jyash Tholiya (Singing), Shreyash Sagare (Memory), Dr.Kedar Vijay Salunkhe (Sports), Alay Sankar Chakraborty (Arts), Ms. Lavya Khanna (Dancing), Aarohi Patil (Dancing), Pragyan Baliga (Science – Innovation), Vedanshi Ravirajsinh Zala (Dancing), Naishita Gundapaneni (Dancing), Pearl Anam (Fashion – Modelling), Raghav Malpani (Music – Piano), Sanchalika Ghosh (Dancing ), Aakarshika Jain (Memory), L.Lakshiyaa (Sports), Anand Singh (Education), Gayathri Dilip (Dancing), Aaryan Dilip (Academics), Sheetal Garg ( Sports – Skating), S.Maheshraaja (Arts), Sohaan Karthikeya (Memory) , Aayush Varma (Fashion), Anish Bag ( Public Speaking), Kshaunish Rao (Arts), Binu Hp (Academics ), Debosmita Banik (Arts), S.Josshika ( Arts), Palak Chauhan ( Music), ,Sagnik Chatterjee (Sports), U.Vishva Maya (Public Speaking), Urjashi Bhattacharya (Dancing), S.Shahana (Arts),, Sharviin Badave, Vidhi M Chauhan (Arts), Anupriya Amitkumar Gawade (Memory), Abilasha Muthoni (Public Speaking), Krishang (Academics), Raj Barath. R (Music), Rihaan Iyyappan Prasad (Education), M.N.Akshaya (Education), Debraj Mehta (Literature), Vadali Venkata Sai Krisha (Dancing), Jaahnav .S (Music), Shaunak Arya ( Literature – Author), Annie (Academics), Hansini Sattu (Technology), Ethan Singh (Academics), Amal Raajan (Arts), Thoshith Raam Kalapala (Education), Suraj Prakash Mishra (Arts), Shreya Suman Mishra (Dancing), Vivaan Gupta (Memory), A.Sanjay (Memory), Dhrushi Venkatesan Padma (Dancing), Avimukt Garg (Education), Vidhaan Jaiswal (Memory ), Daiwik Parthbhai Varma (Sports), Bhavish Bharathi (Arts), Yash Pravinkumar Dabade (Academics), Naina Madan (Dancing), Jaimallya Dam (Academics), Vedhika Praveen (Memory), Tishya Puri (Public Speaking), Sivada Sooraj S (Academics), Karma Vyas (Music), Kriyan Morajkar (Fashion), Charulatha Chandrasekar (Dancing), Abhivandan Vij (Music), Aahana Kharkar (Public Speaking), Rajveer Pinank Doshi ( Literature ), Kanika Keyur (Memory), Aniket Lenka (Academics), Kabir Hitesh Suchak (Sports ), Priyanjana Chatterjee (Academics), Aasif Emthiyas (Education), Keeratpreet (Dancing), Mohamed Aathif (Music), Aarohi Khandelwal (Public Speaking), Pranavarajan.B (Innovation), Manikya Sanghi (Literature – Author), Tanvi Chauhan (Social Service), S. Shri Jai Athrush (Memory), D.Aron Raj, (Arts), Dr.Y.S.Emmanuel Darry (Academics – Mathematics), Yuvan Gowtham Krishna (Literature - Film Writing & Direction), Niyati Chhabra (Academics), Aradhya Saha (Education), Dr. Shamak Agarwal ( Arts), Shaik Basheera Anam (Memory), Jiansh Khurana (Memory & Modelling), Abhipsa Dutta (Public Speaking), Imaad Khan ( Education), N.P.Sanvika (Memory), Venayak Singh (Innovation), Vardan Singh (Literature – Author), Dr. Vivaan Parag Sarnaik (Memory), Bhyri Sai Shanmukhi Vaishnavi (Dancing), M.J.Srivanth (Memory), Srushti Dajji( Academics), Bhuvan Gowda (Sports), Ekamjot Kaur (Social Service), Amritha.S (Dancing), Aishwarya Donagi (Fashion), Bhagyashree Donagi (Fashion), Revanna Donagi (Fashion), Akshita Kanna (Public Speaking), Anas Shaikh ( Public Speaking), Ayushman Santra ( Memory), Anvi Gaba (Academics), Armaan Pandey (Arts), Aliana Pandey (Memory), Jasleen Kaur (Academics), B. S. Mathirakshaniy (Academics), Narendra A/Y Anbalahan (Sports - Silambam), Tumerpalli Shanmuka Balaji (Fashion), Anirudh Baiju (Music), Zwe Yawai Heman (Memory) and Mourya Soni (Sports).

Disclaimer - This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content