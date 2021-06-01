Top 3 IT support trends for Summer 2021, by Tetrabyte

The modern firm must have its proverbial fingers on the digital pulse. If your firm does not further its digital capabilities, you could soon find yourself being left behind.

Beyond this, however there is more you can do to make sure that your IT support service is as helpful to your company as possible.

Here are the three top trends you should look out for from your managed IT provider in the coming months.

The 3 IT Support Trends to Look out for

If your IT firm is not talking about these three top tips, consider moving elsewhere to make lasting partnerships.

1 – The Rolling Contract

The days of having to stay locked in with the same firm with the same deal for years at a time are over. 2020-21 has been the final nail in that coffin. The rolling contract is more flexible, versatile and can be tailored to what a firm need.

When you engage in a rolling contract with your IT service provider, you can cancel after only a short time if you want to. This stops the lock-in process and makes it easier to get the help you need.

Rolling contracts from IT service providers have been becoming more common in recent years. Now, however, they are essential for cost-saving.

2 – One Rep Per Firm

Assigning a single customer service rep to your small business allows your IT service provider to always stay updated with developments. There is nothing worse than having to explain yourself time after time, having to bring a new rep up to speed.

Assigning one rep per small business and one team per larger business allows your IT support service to cater to your individual needs. One person or group who is with you throughout every step of the process means you never need to explain yourself or your firm’s expectations to another IT tech ever again.

3 – It's All About the Cloud

The Cloud is our saviour when it comes to all things business right now. Emailing, telecommunications, customer data storage – all of it is carried out online in a remote office.

To this end, you will need a managed IT firm that can provide remote assistance for you and your employees. Computers and devices need to be able to be fixed without face-to-face contact, wherever possible. Moving forward in our new WFH world means this is going to be a priority.

