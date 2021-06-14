Top 5 reasons to choose 11th Gen Intel® Core™ powered thin & light laptops

As the world around us evolves rapidly, it has become critical for us to maximise technology to get our important tasks done more efficiently and in smarter ways. So, a reliable high-performance laptop is a must in today’s world, whether you are a professional; a student or someone who wants to use it to stay connected.

Here are the 5 reasons why laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors is ideal to help you to do more of what matters to you.

1. Work, Play or Learn Smarter with Intelligent Performance: Laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors come with AI-based intelligent performance capabilities that let you accomplish more, faster and easier - from making blurry photos crisp and removing unwanted objects from photos in seconds to minimising unwanted noises from conference calls. You also get boundary-breaking performance and instant responsiveness on applications you use every day, including Microsoft Office, Google Chrome, and Zoom.

2. Get Next-Level Graphics in Thin & Light Laptops: With 11th Gen Intel® Core™, you get an amazingly powerful integrated GPU with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. Now you can save time on creative workflows with intelligent performance features or game and stream popular titles at 1080p and 60 FPS or run up to four displays simultaneously at 4K HDR.

3. Stream to the Max with Next-Level Connectivity: If you want the best connectivity options then you can be sure that 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor-powered laptops deliver with lightning-fast gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and convenient single-cable connections. You can charge fast, transfer data at lightning-fast speeds, and connect external monitors and storage with a single cable. Get best-in-class Wi-Fi for video conferencing, playing real-time games, and seamlessly streaming the latest movies from any room of the house.1

4. Experience Ultraportable Gaming: Did you ever imagine that you could enjoy enthusiast-level gaming performance in a super sleek, ultra-thin and light laptop? Now you can with the power of 11th gen Intel® Core™ processors. Experience immersive gaming with brilliant visuals that support billions of colours. You can also fully maximise your gaming sessions and play the most demanding AAA titles at high frame rates and in full HD.

5. Enjoy Immersive Experiences for Longer: Laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors can enable go-getters like you to unplug, move around, and use them anywhere. Along with quick charging, the laptops offer long battery life—as measured under typical laptop usage conditions, like being connected to Wi-Fi, having a bright screen, and multitasking.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the perfect time to choose a thin and light laptop powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor.

To discover more about the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, click here.

Disclaimers:

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products enable the fastest possible maximum speed for typical laptop Wi-Fi products. Thunderbolt™ 4 is the fastest port available on a laptop, at 40 Gb/s, as compared to other laptop I/O connection technologies including eSATA, USB, and IEEE 1394 Firewire.

Based on integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt™ 4 technology. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products enable the fastest possible maximum speed for typical laptop Wi-Fi products. Thunderbolt™ 4 is the fastest port available on a laptop, at 40 Gb/s, as compared to other laptop I/O connection technologies including eSATA, USB, and IEEE 1394 Firewire*. Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors.