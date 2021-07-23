Top educationists and authors honoured by Foxclues India Prime Awards for 2021

FoxClues Pvt. Ltd. is renowned for its strategic planning in market and research. It is offering its services to more than 100 companies. It is recognized as a trusted organization that had devised stellar algorithms and research analytics that are used for targeted marketing through market segregation and sorting, as per the client’s requirements. Its strategic approaches and tactical moves made it stand out in the crowd. Its ranking is valid and is recognized by various corporate companies and public organizations for references.

FoxClues organized a series of events called ‘India Prime Awards’ to honor some of the best people from different domains and categories. Recently, FoxClues organized ‘India Top 100 Educationists and Author’s Awards’ to honor the top Educationists, Authors and Researchers for contributing their exceptional work to society. The Best-Selling Author and the Director of FoxClues, Mrinal KJ shared a few words about the event that they intended to encourage and honor the best people from every category to bring them into the limelight and appreciate them for their contribution to society, especially during such hard times.

Many of the top educationists and authors who were honoured by Foxclues in the month of July include Dr Sudipta Chatterjee, Dr Shelly Bhutani, Dr Sandip Gun, Sajed Ali Khan, Muhammad Ali Khan, Amrit, Deepika Sharma, Gulshan Rashid, Ansh Jain, Pranay SharmaDivyalakshmi, Dr Subhasmita Sahoo, Dr Y.N.Raja, Sarath Kumar S, Tapanwita Saha, Pallabi Neog, Sunita Mohanty, Shishira Srinivasa, Epul Hussain, Dr Satabdi Roy Choudhury, Anil Kumar Pandey, Priyanka Behl, Muntazir Rashid, Prof. (Dr.) Md. Sadique Shaikh, Ishan Pandya, Veidehi Gite.

Chhabiram Patel, Dr RK Maheshwari, Ajitesh Nag, Naveen Kumar Sharma, Jyoti Prakash Sahoo, Shuba. R, Dr M. Devendra, Dr Abdul Mohammed Ali Jinnah, K.Nagarajan, Anto Hemanth. A, Suryakanta Bahira, Soumita Sen Dutta, Neelam jha, Law Internships (The Online Law School), Priya Darshani, Krishna Ansiram Wankhede, Saurabh Kudesia, Koonal Jain, Satya Sundar Samanta, Saurav Mittal, Arundhati Sahoo, Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, Ankna Kumari Garg, Mrs Dattasmita Shastry, Aditya Shah, Bhavya Chugh, Sarbari Dutta, Soumya. H. Hosur, Dr Chitranjan Kesari, Mr Vipul Ajit Sansare, Pratik Premraj Bhala, Dr Raghavendra, Dr Jay Anantbhai Vashi, Sachin Namdeo Mhase, Dr Mustafa attarwala, Dr Shanthichitra were some others who graced the event.

Apart from them, exemplary educationists and authors who marked their presence were Swami Amit Dev, Anurag Mishra, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Dr. Dimple Boro, Vishwas Gorakhnath Valvi, Prasad Kuttikode, Dr Lubna Kamal, Smita Shetty, Vignesh B Iyer, Abirlal Mukhopadhyay, Dr Prithviraj Singh, Kris Venugopal, Dr Ratheesh Kumar LP, Sabina Alia, Dr Mk Bhan, Dr S. Prabakaran, Dr Pavani Byreeka, Dr Priyanka Majumdar, Dr Ramesh Chand Sharma, Dr Kunal Saxena, Dr Najam Din Bhat, Dr Raaz K. Maheshwari, Dr Parneet Jaggi

Khushboo Mohammed, Ruchi Agrawal, Sayan Mukherjee, Hidaytullah Nazimali Saiyed.

From the ones being awarded were also Kalpesh, Dinesh Rathod, Dr Ashok Kumar Ram, Prof Ashish Pandey, Dr GVP Rao, Eshwarmurthy G Pillai, Ajibul Sekh, Bidisha Bhattacharyya, Miss Daksha Rajesh Kumar Udhani, Dr Dimple Boro, Ms Richa Chaubey, Jyoti Prakash, Dr Kalpana Rakshit Kambale, Disha Sharma, Dr Yagnamurthy Narasimha Raja, Surekha R. Wankhede, Raushan Kumar, Mr Ambika Prasad Mishra, Nirupma Baghley, Priyanka Tondon, Shivi Uppal, Rahul Eragula, Sangita Aich, Janeeah Jajikalayam, Konchok Tashi, Gaurav Kataria, Shanu Kanjilal, Debashish Banerjee, Johly Beichhualai, Shivani Bharadwaj, Shivam Tiwari, Dr Utkarsh Maheswari, Dr Rashmi Jain, Dr Kamal Raj.

