Top IT outsourcing companies in India 2022-23

Digital transformation is a necessity for every business. And to achieve it, using modern tech-stack with emerging technologies is critical. From one of the top 10 IT outsourcing companies In India you can accomplish this task effectively, for sustainable growth at cost-effective pricing.

Outsourcing a software development partner can be very tricky. It is crucial to understand that you choose a tech partner that helps to boost your productivity and reduce development cost in the easiest possible ways, decreases the development time and provides cutting edge outsourcing services in the market. To help you select the best outsourcing partner, here is a list of the top 10 outsourcing companies.

List of 10 Best IT Outsourcing Companies in India

1. The NineHertz

Incepted in 2008, The NineHertz is a leading IT outsourcing company India. With a wide-range technology stack and team of over 200 creative minds under one roof, they have served over 450 clients worldwide, becoming a next-generation global technology hub. The NineHertz is an ISO certified software consulting company that provides robust and reliable IT outsourcing solutions globally. They are well known for cutting edge digital transformation to optimize the business IT into a strategic asset be delivering highly differentiated custom software development services; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); mobile app development, Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services. With their IT outsourcing services, you can get reliable, dedicated, and pocket-friendly software solutions to maximize your business growth.

2. Tata Consultancy Service

With the rapidly increasing global challenges, the need for global solutions is not lowering at any rate. TCS, one of the largest outsourcing companies, is a part of the Tata group, which has over 4,50,000 professionally trained consultants in 40 plus countries. Over so many years, global clients have completely put their trust in TCS to manage their technology and business goals.

3. HCL Technologies

HCL being one of the best IT companies in India is assisting several businesses to reimagine their businesses for the digital age. HCL has left no stone unturned, working in about 50 countries. From manufacturing to Aerospace & Defense, Telecom, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Financial Services, and Electronics, they cover it all! Furthermore, innovation lies in its roots; it’s a part of their organizational heritage that continues to power us ahead even today.

4. Wipro Limited

The next in line of outsourcing companies in India is Wipro Limited. It is a leading outsourcing company, global IT, consulting, and business process services company. Wipro Limited harnesses the solid power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, cloud, robotics, web development, analytics, and other emerging technologies. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of services to its customers, a strong commitment to sustainability along with good corporate citizenship.

5. Infosys

With the mission to offer a robust technology-powered platform, Infosys enables seamless custom software development. They offer an eventful and exciting journey to evolve into the leading IT outsourcing and software development company in India. They've been a business consultancy provider to 1500+ international clients in IT and Mobility spaces, serving over 50+ different emerging markets.

6. Tech Mahindra Ltd

With 27 delivery centers in 13 different countries, Tech Mahindra Limited, a part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group, is another one of the leading IT companies and providers for digital transformation, business re-engineering services, consulting, and solutions. Tech Mahindra Business Process Services provide Next-Gen Digital CX & Back Office services throughout multiple industries from Media, Retail, Healthcare, Financial Services to Logistics.

7. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (LTI) is an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company based in Mumbai, India. With global clients in 22 countries, it is titled as the leader for application outsourcing services by top independent firms. They solve complex business challenges with their real-world expertise and client centricity, enabling their clients to build innovative business models, enhance operational efficiencies and create commendable customer experiences.

8. Mphasis Ltd

Mphasis provides business intelligence solutions and applies next-generation emerging technology to help various enterprises transform businesses globally. Mphasis’ Service Transformation approach helps ‘shrink the core’ while applying digital solutions across an enterprise's legacy environments.

9. Mindtree Ltd

A part of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Mindtree Ltd. is a leading digital transformation and technology services company. Named among the Top 10 Outsourcing Service Providers in USA and EMEA by Information Services Group (ISG), it is a leading outsourcing company in India for technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services.

10. Cognizant

Next comes Cognizant - a leading IT consultancy company in India. With deep domain knowledge, the company has rich experience in delivering enterprise solutions for its global clients. They harness next-gen technology solutions and software services integrated with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.