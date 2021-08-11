Top literary personalities who have created a huge impact in the world of books

From celebrity authors like Dr. Priyasi Das, Amit Nangia, Namita Das, to bestselling authors like Sneha Narayanan, Anindita Das, Samar Deep Singh, Anagha Ratish, Anu Lal, and from publishing experts like Samridhi Kapoor, to India’s best book blogger Sankalpita Singh, here is the chosen list of literary personalities who have created a huge impact in the world of books.

Dr. Priyasi Das

Dr. Priyasi Das belongs from the City of Joy Kolkata. She is an Award Winning Author, Engineer, Publisher, Honorary Doctorate in Literature, Multiple Record Holder, Guinness World Record (Mass Attempt Holder) & MISS E&E Universe (West Bengal). She has Authored 8 Books & Co Authored more than 48 Anthologies. Apart from being an passionate Author she is also an Verified Celebrity on "RIZZLE APP". She completed her research & thesis in Literature & got her HONORARY DOCTORATE DEGREE in Literature from GLOBAL TRIUMPH VIRTUAL UNIVERSITY. She has achieved multiple National & World records for being the first person to write a Reality based book on COVID-19. She has been awarded with INDIA BOOK OF RECORDS, VAJRA WORLD RECORDS, OMG BOOK OF RECORDS, GLOBAL RECORDS RESEARCH & FOUNDATION, MVLA GLOBAL ACHIEVERS AWARD, LAUREATE AWARD, CHERRY BOOK AWARDS & many others.

Sneha Narayanan

Sneha Narayanan's debut poetry book, Bloom, an Amazon Bestseller, has been creating waves in the literary world since its release this month, and has proven to be a runaway success. Her poems explore the themes of self acceptance, body positivity and healing. Born in an Army family and raised all over the country, Sneha quit her corporate job at IBM in 2018. She thereafter started a blog, that soon went on to win an award under the Best Personal Development category in 2019.

Sometime around in early 2020, Sneha took to posting excerpts from her poems on Instagram. Her articles and poems have since inspired many, especially young girls with self-esteem issues. Not many know this, but Sneha also has experience in the teaching field, having taught at Aurora college (Hyderabad) for two years post her MBA. She has also been invited to deliver motivational talks in schools. Recently, she was invited as a judge by Army Public school for their cultural and literary interschool fest. Apart from these accomplishments, she has been featured on various news and media platforms like Times of India, Deccan Chronicle, DailyHunt, Fox Interviewer, Jionews and Zee5. Her art of storytelling through poems is absolutely phenomenal and empowering.

For her next book, titled Self-love Fairytales, she is collaborating with her brother Kartik Narayanan who will be marking his debut in the literary world with this joint creative venture.

Anu Lal

He is known for his thought-provoking stories rich in symbolism and originality of its plot, depicting the lives of characters who endure existential crises and a quest for the meaning of life. His works often trace the metaphysical questions and inspire his readers to seek deeper meanings even in the mundane events of life. A master storyteller, he has written nine books of fiction and one nonfiction. His eleventh book, a novella titled The Lockdown Guest is his latest work. He is also an educator in Kannur, Kerala, with a Masters Degree in English Literature. His major works are:

Novel -The Mythology of Love (as Marian Grace)

Anthologies - Better Than All Happy Ever Afters, The Notions of Living, The Notions of Healing,

Nonfiction - Life after the Floods, How to Write a Book and Publish it (Coming soon)

Short stories - Wall of Colours and Other Stories, Prabuddha: The Clear-sighted, You Should Know How I Feel, Stories We Live

Novella - As I Lay Waiting

Ebook Series - The Southern Chronicles - Part 1 -Save the Teacher, Part 2 - Save the Girl

Amit Nangia

Amit Nangia is the author of the hot-selling book “The Girl I love” and has now launched his latest novel You are my love forever with Srishti publishers in July 2021 which you can buy at http://amzn.to/3x5g9aO .He creates brand advertising by the day and writes romance novels by the night.He has created many award-winning campaigns like “har ek friend zaroori hota hai” and many more.He is a die-hard romantic and believes that love is all around you.

Anindita Das

Anindita is an award-winning advertising creative director and the author of Amazon bestseller ‘What The Pandemic Learned From Me’. In her career spanning over 13 years, her name has been associated with reputed agencies like Wunderman Thompson, Dentsu Aegis Network and Cheil Worldwide. An alumna of IIMC, she has launched and relaunched some of the hottest businesses, scaling iconic big budget brands as well as written for socially driven causes with no or low budgets. Her work has earned her several prestigious awards and accolades in creativity and effectiveness nationally as well as internationally, including Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, The One Show, Global Healthcare Awards, Effie India and Goa Fest India.

In 2020, while battling with isolation and the mental challenges brought on by the pandemic, Anindita channelized her creativity and wrote her debut book, ‘What The Pandemic Learned From Me.’ The book was written as a modest pursuit to provide relief to the people struggling during lockdown with an important message on mental health. Within two days of its launch, the book trended as a bestseller in the humor and self-help categories on Amazon and till now has been featured in DNA, Deccan Chronicle, The Print, Agencyfaqs, Business Standard, Washington DC Despatch, European Sun Times, Wallstreet Sentinel, East Mojo, Innfinity.com and The Literature Times amongst others.

Namita Das

It is often said that writing humour is not easy and writers in this genre are quite rare. Well, looks like author Namita Das is all set to buck this trend and emerge as a promising entry to this rare group of writers.

After making her readers tickle and giggle with her debut humour novella ‘It’s Punny Oops, I mean Funny!’ and its short sequel ‘Happily Technically, Ever After!’, renowned international publisher Ukiyoto Publishing has released her new novella ‘Who Ate Our Food?’ This fresh offering also explores the humour genre but this time with a touch of horror. This heady mix of humour and horror promises to be a fun read.

Namita continuously keeps in touch with her audience through her blog http://www.penitratherkeyit.com/ which has all the updates about her work and book releases.

Samar Deep Singh

Samar Deep Singh is an Indian Author and resides in New Delhi. His recent novel ‘How I failed in Love’ has received a warm response and hit the ‘bestseller’ rank multiple times at Amazon. His new novel ‘Love Guru connection’ talks about love and the ‘web’ of relationships. He is also working on two other titles - ‘Last days of romance’ and ‘Love at the edge of divorce.’

Sankalpita Singh

An avid reader who turned her passion into a profession, Sankalpita Singh founded her book blogging platform in 2013 as a medium to channel her creative energies and her love for books. She ventured into book blogging at a time when people were hardly aware of dedicated bookish platforms. Today, over 90,000 monthly readers trust bookGeeks, and that number is only bound to grow.

Her fervent passion and unmatched determination have transformed bookGeeks into a multi-platform entity. While her blog bookGeeks.in has consistently ranked as India’s No. 1 book blog over the last couple of years, her YouTube channel bookGeeks boasts of over 20k subscribers. She loves to read and write about all genres and is a die-hard Ruskin Bond fan. She believes in the power of reading as a habit and wants to encourage parents and children to inculcate reading at an early stage. She dreams of writing a bestseller one day.

Anagha Ratish

Anagha Ratish is a thirteen year old bibliophile and an eighth grade student. She loves all things books. She published her first novel, Celestia Chronicles: Fire and Water, at the age of twelve. When not buried in her books, Anagha spends her time pursuing her other hobbies, such as music, ballet and writing depressing (but realistic!) poetry, that is evident in her poetry book A World of Intricacies.

Samridhi Kapoor

An idealist personality, Samridhi Kapoor is just 16 years old and already the youngest founder in the Indian publishing industry. Publishing Experts aims to be the top publishing agency for authors. Samridhi holds the record for starting over five startups in less than two months and a recipient of best entrepreneur award. Not only is she a personal achiever, but has successfully provided opportunities to others as well.

“If you are a budding writer and want to be published internationally, then Publishing Expert has provided you with a gateway to your writing career,” says the prodigy from Abohar in Punjab. Samridhi is also the co-founder of Instant publication. To start We Got Talent, Samridhi teamed with her digital partner Digital Golgappa which is India’s leading and most trusted marketing agency.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.