Top NFT Game Development Companies in India - 2022

Non-Fungible tokens, conveniently referred to as NFTs, brought forth their whirl in 2021. The year witnessed an uproar of many cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors willing to participate in this evolving market. With that being already in the limelight, the market is also catching up with the gaming industry and is predicted to amp up the gaming level by incorporating trading. So how does it work? What is NFT, what makes them so popular and what are the top NFT game development companies in India? Let’s read on to find everything.

What are NFTs and Why Are They Popular?

NFTs are non-fungible digital tokens that are utilised on smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum. They are useful in allocation of assets, as well as their verification through the blockchain.

The NFTs fashion came into the light in 2015. It now has its own vast world with plentiful opportunities for investors, users, businesses and laymen. Because of the new market the NFT concept has introduced everyone to, individuals can sell virtual properties.

NFTs are playing on the gaming front as well. They are used as an expression of in-game assets such as weapons, avatars etc. Users can fetch monetary benefits by trading them on different marketplaces. Such games make most of the efficient NFTs.

Top NFT Game Development Companies of India in 2022

You will find a number of NFT game companies that exist there. But what are the top NFT game development companies? Here’s the list.

1. NineHertz

The NineHertz is one of the leading IT and software consulting companies based in Jaipur, India and a well known name to develop incredible games globally. This ISO certified company provides robust and reliable NFT game development solutions globally. The team is employed with certified 2D and 3D game developers who have developed over 2000 outstanding game solutions worldwide.

2. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an MNC based in India that comes with incredible business solutions such as consulting, IT, and outsourcing services along with its top-notch helping hand in the blockchain as well as gaming market.. They also have a team of game developers with years of experience who work in AR/VR games and 3D games.

3. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational information technology corporation founded in 1986 that announced the launch of its non-fungible token marketplace in just a few weeks. The company recently came up with a word on creating NFTs marketplace with the aim of capitalising its game app potential.

4. Suffescom

Suffescom Solutions is an established NFT gaming platform development company that is all set with preparedness in order to provide solutions to various business owners who are in search for NFT game development services. The tremendous services offered by Suffescom include Crypto Kitties, Exclusive Characters, and Virtual Landscapes.

5. Infinite Block Tech

Infinite Block Tech is a company that gives businesses a hand in fetching innovative solutions for the NFT marketplace. The approach used by them for NFT game development is burgeoning everyday. They have a team that gives ahead of the times suggestions providing the end game solution better than expected.

6. LeewayHertz

LeewayHertz is one of the established players to count as a fantastic NFT gaming platform development company. The go-get-it and ever-efficient approach towards the NFT marketplace and a team of experienced game developers is what makes LeewayHertz one of the best NFT game development marketplaces.

7. Silicon IT Hub

Silicon IT Hub is a game development company that offers services globally. It has a team of professionals who serve amazing security features to help keep the platform secure. The Company is achieving success fastly by encompassing the big world of NFT games development services.

8. DxMinds

DxMinds is yet another name as the best NFT gaming company in India. This mobile services agency helps startups and businesses keep their online presence. The company offers help with custom web designs as well as the development of complex web apps and games.

9. Appinventiv

Appinventiv is a NFT game development company which began with the journey in 2015. Currently the company is thriving like anything in NFT marketplace development. It offers a fabulous host of solutions mapping various markets and caters services that are full of the required functions and features.

10. Somish Blockchain Labs

Somish Blockchain Labs, founded in 2006, is known for the delivery of outstanding projects in its 13 years of existence. The company has been involved in the gaming industry and has also served Fortune 500 clients, governments as well as startups across the world with excellent products.

The list is compiled using significant research from allaboutapps.co, Clutch.co, appdevelopmentcompanies.co, and other websites. Work experience, client ratings, employee strength, portfolio, and market value were all considered in the study.