Top ways to keep your job search active during the Covid-19 pandemic

It's now quite understandable how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the overall jobs activity across the world. As per data, a monthly hiring activity report, the recruitment activity in March 2020 has dropped by 18% as compared to the same period last year.

Many Industries like Travel, Aviation, Hotel and Retail have been impacted the most during this Covid-19 pandemic. So, if you were actively looking for a job, we understand your challenge!

The situation has drastically changed for you now to find a better job. Hence, your job search strategy needs to change to keep up to date about various Sarkari Jobs, Sarkari Result ,Private Jobs during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Take a quick note of these useful tips to keep your job search going.

1. Upskill & stay relevant for recruiter

Learning new skills regularly is important to stay relevant in your domain of work.

Depending on your interest and career and job plans, pursue an online course or a certification program to upskill your knowledge. Increase your job satisfaction with the knowledge you have and learn new things.

2. Focus on professional development

This is the ideal time to think more seriously about your professional growth, career change and how you can do that. Try to grab this opportunity or re-build yourself.

Identify the potential growth opportunities available in the current market in the long run and fill yourself with any skill gaps and try to focus on self-development as well that will lead you to get better jobs. Develop new skills that will help you to grow in your organization.

3. Update your resume

In addition to upskilling and self-growth, it is also important to update your resume. Because if you have knowledge but you have to present your work experience, education qualification in a very good manner in front of a recruiter to get a better job opportunity. The new relevant skills and certifications course you have acquired to increase visibility among recruiters.

Work a little more on your resume making it visually appealing to catch recruiters’ attention.

4. Practice to ace virtual interviews

Nowadays, virtual interviews are increasing and are different from Face-to-face interviews.

Therefore, it is important for you to start practicing now to ace your interview. Practicing video interviews will require you to work on your body language, tone of voice and facial expressions.

Here are Few ways to prepare yourself for a video call interview. Since the first impression is the last impression.

• Appear with confidence - No matter what is going inside that head of yours, you have to seem calm and confident.

• Dress properly

• Make eye contact with the interviewer

• Balance your phone

• Avoid distractions- Switch off all other app notifications.

5. Keep searching for relevant jobs

Try to search jobs regularly, don’t sit back with the thought that no recruiter is hiring now. There are many companies who are still hiring and you have to search and apply to them. Yes, this is true that in the current COVID pandemic, many companies have delayed their hiring process, but some companies will still be hiring for new roles.

Hence, keep your job search on and apply to as many relevant jobs as possible. Hope these quick tips will help you to find your job and keep you motivated to upskill for new job search challenges.

