TrackTollywood.com – The platform for Tollywood exclusives

It is said that there are two religions in India other than true faith, one is cricket, and the other is cinema. Indians are obsessed with films and all news about movies. They adore film stars as demi-gods, especially in the South film industry. Tollywood enjoys one of the most loyal audiences in India. Several websites started to capitalize on the viewer demand, but no website, like TrackTollywood.com

In 2020 with the intention to have a complete website dedicated to all news related to Telugu movies, TrackTollywood.com was started. The website focuses on bringing exclusive updates about upcoming films in South India, predominantly Telugu films. TrackTollywood.com updates reviews, shooting updates, box office revenues, pre-bookings, pre-release business, etc. of upcoming movies. It also revisits old classic films on their anniversaries and conducts exclusive interviews with celebrities.

Track Tollywood has had social media presence on Twitter since 2015. Still, to bring Telugu movie news to a larger set of audiences who don't use Twitter, the website made a positive impact. The website is a comprehensive portal for all updates of films. The database related to box office revenues is note-worthy. It includes box office statistics of Telugu cinema up to 2011 and some other notable movies dated to 2001. The database is the biggest in Tollywood, with more than 150 films included. Several films are being added regularly, and soon, the website will contain box office data for more than 300 films. In addition to overall revenues, TrackTollywood.com organizes and reports the film revenues as Day 1, First Weekend, and Weekly data. The database is provided with free access to the users.

TrackTollywood.com also has access to unique data, unlike any other website. Data calculated from movie ticket sales from online bookings is updated daily for several major cities of Telugu States. This gives an approximate estimate of how the movie is faring at the box office.

Track Tollywood has also recently launched bingewatcher.tracktollywood.com, which is an exclusive portal related to OTT content. Currently, the beta version is available, and soon the full-fledged site will go online. Binge Watcher has a vast collection of Worldwide Movies and Web series details along with cast, crew, and online links to access the content.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.