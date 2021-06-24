Trade Brains aims to make DIY Investing mainstream in India!

Trade Brains is a Stock market analytics and education service platform in India that aims to empower Do-It-Yourself (DIY) investing among common Indian stock market investors.

Kritesh Abhishek quit his job as a Manager at Tata Motors, Pune at the end of 2017 to pursue his dreams of building a stock market-based startup with a mission to spread financial literacy. Soon after quitting his full-time job, he started focusing on Trade Brains, a financial education website where Kritesh used to explain complex stock market jargons in simpler words to the readers.

After six months of quitting his job and traveling on and off, Kritesh finally shifted to Bangalore to build his company and incorporated Dailyraven Technologies Private Limited in Mid 2018, the parent company of Trade Brains. And what once started as a one-man website ultimately took off and today it is a team of eighteen employees.

“I have always enjoyed helping people in understanding complex stock market concepts and spreading financial literacy. Since my college days at NIT Warangal, I have been learning the stock market and personal finance. I practice DIY investing and firmly believe that people should invest their money on their own, rather blindly trusting to their brokers, investment advisors, or fund managers,” Kritesh says.

The initial days of starting the company were tough as Kritesh had moved to a new city and that too without a job. Since the age of 25, Kritesh started taking Stock Market workshops under the banner of Trade Brains to further his cause to spread financial literacy. Kritesh organized Stock Market workshops in Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. During this time, Kritesh also got invited as a Guest Lecturer on Stock Market from various business universities including Symbiosis Institue of Business Management, Pune.

Soon after establishing his firm, Kritesh started pooling his team to further expand his vision of empowering DIY investing. He took a few desks at WeWork, a popular coworking space in Bangalore, and hired his first three employees in 2019 to work along with him on his bootstrapped startup. The team started working on the website and adding new financial tools and services. Trade Brains’ website started getting high traffic that helped them to sustain on self-generated revenue.

Kritesh later went on to launch his own Trade Brains Academy in 2019 where they offer stock market investing and trading courses plus training. Today, over 11,000 students have enrolled in the FREE and Premium courses of Trade Brains Academy.

Last year, the team also launched Trade Brains Portal, their flagship stock market analytics platform that provides detailed stock analysis, stock screener, portfolio analysis, stock comparison tool, and many other necessary services to DIY stock market investors in India.

The early days of Trade Brains

Today, Trade Brains serve the needs of millions of people to help them take significant steps into the world of stock market investing. They have three successful ventures including their academy and stock analytics portal. However, the startup had a hard time during its early days.

“Since the founding days, Trade Brains focused on becoming a Stock Market education platform in India by offering daily stock market articles and videos. However, building a startup alone and that too without any funding was difficult. Soon after assembling my team and looking into the needs of our customers, we started offering other tools and services like financial calculators, downloadable pdfs, etc along with a few premium services. We launched our Trade Brains Academy and learning app on Google playstore, which was taken very enthusiastically by our users. Eventually, the brand got stronger and we started building our own Stock Analytics Platform, which I’m most proud of”, said Kritesh.

The company was single-handedly founded by Kritesh Abhishek who serves as the CEO. In 2020, Hitesh Singhi joined Trade Brains as the Head of Research with experience of over 12 years in the stock market industry. Along with Hitesh, Kritesh’s team comprises 17 other teammates including web and app developers, in-house financial content writers, graphic designers, digital marketers, and more.

The team had to work hard since their early days to build their reputation. Today, Trade Brains is a known brand in the Indian stock market investing industry and continuously rising in an apprehensible manner.

Further speaking about the early days of the company, Kritesh Abhishek further said, “While I began Trade Brains as a one-man website, it soon became a full-time job for many because of the massive response that we received. In the last year 2020, we have grown exponentially and hope to continue this momentum.”

What does Trade Brains do?

The online platform offers a wide range of products and services, including daily educational investing articles, videos, free and premium online courses, discussion forums, Learning apps, Financial calculators, Stock Research Portal, and more to their audience.

The company’s business model consists of paid and free online classes, subscriptions to their Stock Analytics Portal and other B2B partnerships with Stockbrokers, fund houses, and other investment-related businesses.

“During the first couple of years, we focused on strengthening our brand. It is very difficult for a new entrant especially in the Stock Market Industry to get the trust of the users as the money of the investors is at the stake, and customers need to be very certain about the product and services provided by the company. Nonetheless, building a strong brand over the years had helped our company’s speedy growth in the last year,” Kritesh Said.

Looking into the metrics, Trade Brains gets over a million visitors per month on its various platforms. The team claims to have over 200,000 followers across various social media channels, and over 50,000 signups on its various platforms including Stock Analytics Portal and Academy. In addition, Trade Brains Android app on google playstore has over 50,000 downloads with high ratings.

Kritesh further added that Trade Brains Portal has been getting increased new signups, with a 15-20 percent month-on-month growth rate in 2021.

Future plans of Trade Brains

The team is currently zealously working on their Academy and Trade Brains Portal to make it one of the easiest and most powerful stock analytics platforms in India. All the products and services by Trade Brains are focused on retail investors towards empowering DIY investing.

“We want to help people become a DIY investor and not depend on others for making their investment decision. After all, always remember that no one cares more about your money than you do. And here enters Trade Brains Portal. Using this platform, investors can perform stock analysis of their own using our various tools and features. Our latest offering helps investors to perform a complete fundamental analysis of any publicly listed companies in the Indian stock market. Moreover, we also offer many exclusive tools that will empower stock market investors to make smart investment decisions,” Kritesh said.

Trade Brains’ ultimate aim is to provide a one-stop solution for all investment and trade-related queries by providing a platform that contained information spanning from stock market education, equity research to analytics. They are determined to create a class of DIY investors who have high financial literacy and are making consistent returns from the stock market on regular basis.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.