Traders Union experts compiled a rating of the best Forex brokers of the world

Within the framework of an all-round review of Forex brokers, Traders Union experts studied and analyzed over 100 key indicators of operation of each company. Based on the results of the research, the World’s Best Forex Brokers Rating was compiled.

Top 5 Forex brokers of the world by Traders Union

The results of the research showed growing competition among Forex brokers, which led to emergence of new companies and substantial shuffling in the Top 5 of the Traders Union rating.

Now, the full rating of the world’s best Forex brokers is available in one place – the official website of Traders Union, the biggest and highly respected association for traders.

What indicators of operation of the brokers do experts check – TU methodology

The research and review of the brokers are performed by the Traders Union experts and analysts based on a unique algorithm – methodology.

The methodology involves research and analysis of a number of key and secondary indicators, which are merged in five basic functional groups. This algorithm works best for an all-round review of all indicators of operation of the brokers and for ensuring impartial results on the internal growth or decline of indicators in each brokerage company.

Indicators groups of Traders Union methodology:

Group 1 — Economic. This group includes 18 indicators. The following indicators are analyzed within this group: internal growth or decline of trading volume, trading growth and its stability, trading decline and the methods used by the broker to restore the trading volume growth indicator.

Group 2 — Financial. This group includes 22 indicators. The following indicators are analyzed within this group: broker’s level of solvency, speed of processing financial transactions related to deposit and withdrawal of funds, the level of trading/non-trading commissions and fees, the level of security of clients’ funds and where and how they are kept.

Group 3 — Client. This group includes 27 indicators. The following indicators are analyzed within this group: satisfaction level of the clients with trading conditions and services provided by the broker, availability of the loyalty programs and client-oriented approach, the level of the broker’s client base growth and its stability, the level of client activity.

Group 4 — Service. This group includes 23 indicators. The following indicators are analyzed within this group: the number of methods of contacting the broker, availability of physical offices of the company and their number, operating hours of customer support, the timeframe for acceptance of enquiries from the clients and their processing, level of detail of the responses to the enquiries of the clients.

Group 5 — Reputation. This group includes 17 indicators. The following indicators are analyzed within this group: level of trust towards the broker, negative reviews about the operation of the company, positive reviews of the clients, availability of a financial regulator that controls the operation of the broker, presence and quickness of reaction of the broker’s representatives to negative information published on the third-party sources.

The results obtained in the course of review of the brokers by all functional groups of the Traders Union methodology allowed for creating an impartial, independent rating of the world’s best Forex brokers.

Traders Union is an association of traders, the members of which earn additional income in the form of compensation for a part of spread of commission for each performed transaction (rebate), even unprofitable ones, and also work in the Forex market under reliable protection of qualified lawyers.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.