Trading platform CryptoBiz launches its mobile app on Android & iOS

CryptoBiz, a leading Indian crypto exchange platform, has planned to launch its mobile-based application to transform the traditional ways of trading from the inside out. Joining this online crypto trading platform, the traders will get hold of a key locker, protected login, coin wallet, and currency transfer to assist them in managing their own virtual assets. It gives you complete command over your trading operations allowing you to see all of your information in a single tap. This makes understanding a volatile market like cryptocurrency a lot less taxing for inexperienced investors.

Accessible from both desktop and smartphone, this new-age app that has been launched on both iOS and Android will use the latest blockchain technology to provide it with a robust and trustworthy outlook. CryptoBiz’s blockchain-based app will not only enable them to trade in more than 100+ currencies but also offer various payment methods making it a more convenient trading platform. Its blockchain technology provides it with the security leverage it requires to safeguard crypto trading. With in-app credentials and passwords, traders will have full control over their account information and crypto trading data. The advanced authentication procedures make this app an upfront platform for any sort of crypto exchange.

The user-friendly interface with a clean dashboard will allow the investors to keep an eye on their trading performance. The developers have given the app an easy-to-understand outlook in order to clear out all the ambiguities around the crypto exchange and streamline the entire investing process. After getting done with the KYC/ AML procedures, anyone will be able to manage their virtual assets effortlessly. CryptoBiz has also decided to keep this unique app affordable so that Indian traders can get the best market rate for crypto exchange. Its advanced syncing feature allows traders to access their accounts from multiple devices.

In fact, the app is specially designed for novice traders, who are just entering the crypto market, so that they do not get overwhelmed by all the market data and exchange graphs. The majority of Indian crypto investors fall in the younger generation ageing between 18-35 years and most of them are first-time investors. Naturally, they look for a secured and reliable crypto platform to handle their digital assets intelligently. CryptoBiz aims at making selling, buying or trading in digital currencies smoother and more hassle-free than ever.

Discussing the market potential of cryptocurrencies, company founder Rahul Rathod remarks, “As other asset classes are failing to fulfil the expectations of the smart investors, both newbie and experienced investors are showcasing a gradual shift towards the crypto market. After the Supreme Court of India decided to withhold the Government-imposed ban on cryptocurrencies in May 2020, India witnessed a historic upsurge in crypto exchange and investment. As a result, the Indian crypto investment reached almost $6.6 billion by May 2021 from $923 million in April 2020, a 400% growth in one year. So, it can easily be deduced that soon cryptocurrencies will take over every other asset class, even gold.”

With the increasing acceptance of digital currencies in India, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a viable and lucrative trading option for Indians. According to a poll survey, India is the second-highest country in terms of cryptocurrency ownership only after Vietnam. 30% of Indians who participated in that poll accepted that they held cryptocurrency confirming its strong presence in the Indian market. According to the market reports, India has nearly 10.07 crore Crypto owners leaving the Western countries far behind.

The upsurge in crypto trading volume is encouraging the young Indian population from even tier II and III cities to take a peep into the market. India ranks only after the USA when it comes to crypto-related searches over the internet. Foreseeing the market potential, CryptoBiz envisages building a thriving market with prospective traders using their online trading platform. Their guarantee for a secured, hassle-free and profitable crypto trading experience seems to reignite the crypto spark in young Indians.The information provided hereinabove does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other advice. Crypto investment involves an element of uncertainty and is subject to market risks and future regulations.”

