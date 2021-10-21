Trails Of Taste Provides Traditional And Authentic Telugu Cuisines in Goa

The South Indian dine-in restaurant, Trails of Taste, provides people living or visiting Goa with traditional and authentic Telugu cuisines. Their genuine Telugu cuisines empower food enthusiasts in Goa with native Telugu food that is irresistible.

Trails of Taste is a famous South Indian restaurant located in Anjuna, Goa. From vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters to the main course, vegetarian or non-vegetarian curries, biryani to even pulaos, the dine-in restaurant serves food in-restaurant as well as through doorstep home delivery service. Some of their sumptuous treats include their founder, Madhav Potru’s favorite dishes, Chepala, Pulusu, Gongura Pachadi apart from other delicacies.

The exclusive and famous South-Indian and Telugu restaurant, Trails of Taste, also known as, TOT, was established by Madhav Potru in the year 2020. Their wholesome and abundant food aims to delight the locals as well as tourists keen on visiting Goa. The one-of-a-kind restaurant is surely a must-visit place for every person residing in and outside Goa. You definitely won’t get to experience such a once-in-a-lifetime traditional and authentic Telugu dine-in and delivery experience elsewhere.

The remarkably cosmopolitan South-Indian restaurant is highly spacious and positively clean. Their classy and serene atmosphere makes the restaurant inclined towards inevitable success. The great and exceedingly populous restaurant is surely one of the best Telugu restaurants in the region with relish-worthy food. Their special offers and discounts on various days, events, or occasions like Ram Navami, World Idli Day, Sunday Special, etc. make them all the more attractive.

Trails Of Taste provides their customers with some exclusive homemade and authentic cuisines as well. From vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis to flavoured rice, pulao’s and biriyani’s, there is no end to the ease in dining and delivering the experience provided by them. Some of their famous South-Indian and Telugu dishes are Mutton-Dum Biryani, Karampodi Dosa, Guntur Kodi Kura and homemade pickles. Their special combos and thalis meet occasion-specific requirements even better.

People looking forward to relishing Telugu or South-Indian delicacies while they are in Goa should surely visit Trails of Taste. From morning breakfast to lunch to dinner, their dine-in and delivery services will provide you with quality food at genuine prices in Goa. Healthy and nutritious Telugu food from Trails of Taste will make a great choice any day.Their veg and non-veg curries are surely not something you should miss out from their menu.

“I want people to experience the real taste of native Telugu food that stays with them for life”, says Madhav Potru, the founder of the warm and festive restaurant. “Traditional flavours would never feel any better as compared to the ones you will find at Trails of Taste”, he adds. So, your search for the ultimate Telugu restaurant will surely find its stop at Trails of Taste whenever you are in Goa.

The founder of Trails of Taste, Madhav Potru is a passionate and talented food enthusiast. Through his South-Indian restaurants, the food lover aims to delight all the people living in and coming from outside Goa. With Telugu cuisines that they would savor for life. He has also started an online venture “ManaMithai.com” to make Telugu sweets and namkeens available all over India.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No LM journalist is involved in creation of this content.