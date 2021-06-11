'Train Insane' founded by Rishabh Kumar is a fitness myth buster

Fitness as a concept is going through a regressive myth busting in recent years. Ever since households and youth in India have embraced fitness and a healthy lifestyle, they have also been peeling through the various myths and false information already floating the the market.

Guided by the same motivation- to help Indians navigate their way through fitness, Rishabh Kumar came up with a social media solution. He founded an Instagram page by the name Train Insane. The page now has a following of more than 1 million and caters to specific content related to fitness, health, lifestyle, exercise, nutritional food combinations etc. But most of all, Rishabh is busting fitness myths here. Myths that are so prevalent that they are considered a fact. Here are some of them that Rishabh and his team at Train Insane constantly battle and bust:

Whey Protein: Many people still think that it's a steroid or some form of medicine but Rishabh constantly advocates that it is a milk product and poses no threat to health.

Indian food is enough: Fitness does not mean the consumption of expensive food. This is also problematic when even Indian athletes seldom promote easily available high value nutritional foods. This breaks the chain of fitness.

Steroids are harmful. Period. Rishabh argues that steroids can only make a good-looking body. If smoking kills people so does steroids. Youngsters who haven’t even tasted the metal rod and its grip are advised to take injections by trainers to grow quickly. They are never told the dark side. Steroids are harmful in every way.

Rishabh remarks, "There are hundreds of stereotypes that are roaming around in the minds of people when it comes to fitness. For example: this is a funny one- people think that eating an egg and a banana together can kill them. But this is so not true. On my Instagram page, I tried to educate people about this. We have been fighting similar myths for a long time and fortunately winning for years!"

﻿Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.