‘Trapped in Heaven & Other Stories’ by Mayura Amarkant is available in India

With the second wave of COVID19 pandemic hitting India, people are looking for options beyond the screens to satisfy their need for entertainment. According to recent Google trends reports, people are now rediscovering the pleasure of reading. At the same time, attention spans are getting smaller and thus short stories are a good way to catch the eye of readers.

Thanks to Notion Press, the second lockdown has brought good news for readers who can now grab the paperback copy of the book in India from Notion Press or Amazon. During the last lockdown, Mayura Amarkant’s ‘Trapped in Heaven & Other Stories’ was released worldwide in paperback and ebook versions. However, Indian readers had to satisfy themselves with the ebook version.

Modestly priced at INR 149 and availability across the country despite the lockdown will help the book’s popularity in India. The book has garnered a lot of praise in India, Netherlands, USA, UK, Singapore, Australia and many other countries across the globe.

Award winning author, Ellora Mishra from Hague, Netherlands says, “This isn't such a book like the lovey-dovey types which you can read and forget with time. The stories are deep and some of them explore some deep rooted vices in our society. And the way the stories bring them out is hard hitting and leaves you touched and thinking. Erotica as a genre is a niche in itself and it requires a great amount of talent and craft to make it aesthetically tasteful. And this author has this brilliant ability to do so. The way she has narrated the stories and woven erotica with romance and explored the depths of relationships is simply amazing.”

Samith Balwalli, a senior banking executive from New York, USA says, “Beautifully written short stories! The author vividly stages the background and gently immerses the reader into the hearts and minds of the characters. Wonderful stories about true love and longing hearts.”

“I enjoyed reading Trapped in Heaven & Other Stories very much. The stories remind me in many ways of Rudyard Kipling, especially his "Just So" stories. Descriptions of dancing dewdrops and the smell of the first rain had me thinking of John Betjeman's love song to Miss Joan Hunter Dunn, when she drives to the Golf Club. Mayura Amarkant's writing promises great achievements and I look forward to reading more in the future.” says internationally acclaimed author, Richard Prime from Nottinghamshire, The United Kingdom.

The foreword of this book has been written by Amarkant Jain, transformational Leader and Director, Sarvashreshtha Solutions who says, “This book is like a readymade screenplay for any director or filmmaker. It can simply be adapted into a movie or a web series for any OTT platform. Mayura Amarkant’s writing is so contemporary yet traditional and at the same time surreal, that you will start feeling that you know this character well and have interacted with her/him at some point of time in your life. All 9 stories in this book are based on the theme of LOVE, be it with a person, thing, or their belief system. The stories will take you down memory lane and tickle you with the emotions that you might have buried for a while. You won’t put this book down until you finish reading it.”

About the launch of the paperback edition in India, an excited Mayura Amarkant says, “I am so thankful to all my readers who have praised the e-book in India and the paperback edition abroad. It used to break my heart that my readers couldn’t find the paperback in India. The magical charm of a paperback copy can never go away. There is something amazing about the feel of paper between the fingers as the words play with your imagination. Thanks to Notion Press, I am so glad that the paperback of my book, ‘Trapped in Heaven’ a collection of 9 short stories on love and relationships, is finally available in India. I am praying that the paperback does well in India as well as the ebook did.” Mayura is now working on her next book which is a full-fledged novel; a psychological thriller, titled ‘Jhumki’.

