Traqcheck: A new Indian Startup finding traction with leading companies.

Three intelligent college pals have built a new Indian startup ‘TraqCheck’ that leverages Artificial Intelligence for legal background verifications. The startup is highly valued for its finding traction with leading companies.

The power of Artificial Intelligence in background checks is of immense value in insurance, human resources, employment agencies, and more. Instead of manual checks which was the norm with many companies in India, in the modern-day, innovative startup called ‘TraqCheck’ has changed the game.

Built by three collegian friends Jaibir Nihal Singh, Armaan Mehta, Rishabh Jain, TraqCheck systems leverages AI to conduct background verifications with drastic improvements in accuracy, speed and cost.

HOW IT WORKS:

1. The TraqCheck AI scans millions of legal documents including court cases, orders as well as FIRs and is able to generate a candidate's criminal record instantly.

2. Verifies candidate's employment history and automatically retrieves feedback from the past employers.

3. All reports are monitored by quality control. Using automated ID verifications for documents including Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc. The AI can also detect if there has been any tampering of the submitted document through the software.

Bajaj Capital, Motherson Sumi, Somany Ceramics, Hero Electric, etc have already signed on with TraqCheck. The founders of the startup say that their goal is to make ‘TraqChecked’ synonymous with credibility and provide a level of verification through technology that wasn’t possible a couple of years ago.

Team:

Jabir Nihal Singh: Jaibir graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in Media and Communications. He is a passionate entrepreneur with a go-getter attitude. During his university days, Jaibir worked on the Marketing and Production of major motion pictures and Netflix films at various production houses. His infectious positive attitude coupled with his solution-driven approach helped formulate the vision for TraqCheck.

Armaan Mehta: Armaan graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in Quantitative Economics, after which he went on to do technical training in Data Science & Machine Learning. He has worked with the SoftBank Vision Fund in San Francisco – the world’s largest tech investment fund. His passion & entrepreneurial spirit has formulated TraqCheck’s strategy and long-term vision.

Rishabh Jain: Rishabh graduated with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, cum laude from California. He has worked as a Software Engineer at Silicon Valley startups as well as large tech companies, specializing in machine learning. He excels in problem definition and loves designing robust technical solutions around logic, software architecture, databases, and common sense.