Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Trident Brand Studio declared ‘India’s Best In-House Design Studio’
brand post

Trident Brand Studio declared ‘India’s Best In-House Design Studio’

An epitome of vivid imagination and fresh concepts to make every piece stand out, over the years Trident Brand Studio has delighted customers in more than 100 countries.
Trident Brand Studio wins the award of India's best in-house design studio
Published on Nov 22, 2021 04:56 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

Chandigarh, 22 Nov 2021

Trident Group’s in-house Brand Studio has been declared ‘India’s Best In-House Design Studio’ at India’s most authentic design show “India’s Best Design Awards” (IBDA) initiated by the DesignIndia Magazine. A very respectable platform that recognizes Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency, IBDA celebrates the best, most creative, well-managed and professional design projects and teams of India.

The eminent jury comprised 24 members, including senior professors of NID, IIT Bombay, and International Design College among other veteran design professionals.

The Trident Brand Studio comprises artists from different corners of India. The team has worked on numerous campaigns for Trident including Trident’s latest foray into the detergent and notebooks sector. Some of the distinct projects accomplished by them are the internationally acclaimed JIVA wellness brand of home textiles, We Save Nature, and the recent campaign for Trident yarns.

Trident Brand Studio brings to life the various products and the core brand essence of Trident - to create ‘Designs with Purpose.' An epitome of vivid imagination and fresh concepts to make every piece stand out, over the years Trident Brand Studio has delighted customers in more than 100 countries.

RELATED STORIES

About Trident Group

Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 3 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based), and Chemical manufacturer with a captive power generation facility. It is also one of the largest players in home textiles globally.

Trident’s towels, yarns, bed sheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of happy customers across the world. Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is accorded with multiple national and international awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

For more information please visit: www.tridentindia.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IMT Ghaziabad sets a benchmark with its high summer placements for batch 2022

MakeMyTrip lists out serene breathe-easy stays for the Perfect City Detox

MREI bestowed with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2021

Trade Nation leads customer trading experience with its innovative spirit
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP