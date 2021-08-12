Trupti Shah, an anchor who leaves no stone unturned to spellbound her audience

Isn't it amazing to know about all those people who always make sure to do the 'different' and aim to strive for excellence, rather than just running behind the success? Well, there are, of course, many such talented individuals in this world across fields, but the rise of certain women professionals, entertainers, entrepreneurs, artists, etc., have truly turned heads and grabbed the eyeballs of many. The entertainment industry is filled with many such talented professionals, but one name that has been making all the buzz right now for all the right reasons is Trupti Shah, who, as an anchor, host and compere, has fascinated people and earned her deserved recognition and name, in an industry that is already filled with many other successful players.

Wondering who Trupti Shah is? This young beauty, apart from her mesmerizing charm and personality, went ahead to impress people with her wit, humour, spontaneity and confidence as an anchor. Listening to her heart to create a career for herself on her own terms in the area of her interest was definitely not a cakewalk for her, but believing in her dreams and ensuring to put every possible effort to turn those dreams into reality, Trupti Shah went all out and built a career as a host and anchor, in various formats of occasions and events like corporate, cultural, private, government and the like.

It is interesting to know that Trupti Shah was outstanding in her academics with becoming Triple Graduate and doing Doubles in Master's and earning an MPhil degree. However, since she knew she was a creative soul, she entered the world of entertainment and became a host and a sought-after presenter.

This young talent, who hails from Godhra city, Gujarat, always had a great command of the languages she knew, and her communications skills were top-notch. This is also one of the reasons why she felt she would be able to make it huge in the industry and stand apart from others. In just five years of being in the industry, Trupti Shah has hosted more than 1200 gigs, and apart from the different formal events and occasions, she has also done exhibitions, vision and product launch, TV shows, live concerts, etc.

Trupti Shah, an excellent anchor and now known as a celebrity host, has totally aced the game of hosting as a corporate and social presenter, which has given her work opportunities across 7 countries already.

She have won many prestigious awards including India book of record for 'Maximum Events Anchored by a Woman'. She have also won “Women Achiever award” for Best Anchor.

