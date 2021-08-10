Tunwal E-Motors Pvt. Ltd. Gets Awarded as India’s Most Admirable Brand

An electric two-wheeler manufacturing company established in December 2018, Tunwal E-Motors Pvt. Ltd. was created with a mission to produce two-wheelers that can ride along with the world into the future. The Tunwal E-Motors are one of India’s smartest and economically designed electric two-wheelers made for people who like to lead a sustainable life and are conscious of driving a power electric vehicle.

Tunwal E-Motors is empowered with a state-of-the-art facility to produce quality e-motors. In the span of the last three years, these vehicles have hit massive growth in the market and as a company that is trying to make sure that people realize the importance of driving e-vehicles, Tunwal E-Motors is proud of that. More important than anything, the company is also heading for a trend of building trust with the clients which is one of the most significant things needed for growth in any sector. As one of its vital standpoints, Tunwal E-Motors works to educate customers rather than focusing on profit which makes the company sustainable and ethical in every sense.

“Once the trust is built in the industry, the revenues will automatically follow,” says Dr. Jhumarmal Tunwal, the owner of Tunwal E-Motors happily. He has built the company with his hard work, inspiring work ethic, and zeal to build the best vehicles. The company at the moment supplies 4000-4500 e-Vehicles on a monthly basis. In the coming days, it envisions producing 1,00,000+ EVs a month which is commendable in itself.

Tunwal E-Motors is currently in an expansion phase and is quickly reaching its objectives of expanding its wings all over India, thereby reducing the transportation cost for the products. Dr. Jhumarmal started this business from the ground up and now, he feels that the conditions are stable for the e-vehicles while the market is full of people who wish to electrify mobility across India. At each step of the way, Tunwal E-Motors has pursued perfection in the true sense. The engineers of Tunwal work in a factory where international quality and safety standards are followed to manufacture the best quality eco-friendly vehicles. Right from the beginning to the end, each product goes through a stringent durability and reliability test as compared to the durability and reliability that it faces on the road. This is to ensure that the customer gets the best quality product that exceeds the expectations at each point.

Tunwal E-Motors also makes sure that the facilities at the factories are checked frequently to ensure that the technology and nature can ride together. The factors of Tunwal E-Motors have zero emissions of any kind of harmful residues or processes so that nature is not harmed in any way. Dr. Jhumarmal Tunwal ensures to follow end-to-end sustainability from manufacturing to sales. Dr. Tunwal believes that electric vehicles are the future of mobility and with the Indian market striving to achieve its potential in this domain, the rise of Electric vehicles has begun finally. He envisions Tunwal E-Motors to become a start-up that develops smart and world-class mobility solutions for citizens all across India.

Until now, Tunwal E-Motors has been introducing high-quality electric vehicles in the market available at an affordable price and the company wishes to make the best use of its premium manufacturing capabilities in the future as well. By introducing and promoting luxury and affordable e-vehicles, the team of Tunwal E-Motors aspires to play a significant role in sensitizing the customers towards sustainability, engaging them, and delivering high-quality products according to their requirements and at a price that they are comfortable paying. It is important for the brand to encourage Indians in buying and driving a sustainable vehicle.

The Brand Story acknowledges the noteworthy efforts made by Tunwal E-Motors in creating a commendable mark in the sector of e-vehicles. Mr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, “It is clear that the future of mobility in India and the world will be dependent on electric vehicles. As the Indian market strives to reach its potential in the domain of e-vehicles, Tunwal E-Motors is one name that has emerged stronger than so many other brands. E-vehicles created by the brand are innovation centric, premium, and sustainable in every sense of the way. The Brand Story is proud to honour Tunwal E-Motors as India’s Most Admirable Brand.”



