Turning spaces into breathtaking masterpieces: Interior designer Tarang Vijakar

Tarang Vijakar is the visionary behind the stellar architecture of Predictive chain of clinics and auditoriums. Encompassing his sound knowledge of interior design with his entreprenurial bent of mind, Tarang Vijakar is the founder at T Designz, a one-stop destination for lovers of aesthetics and masterpieces to get their spaces converted into jaw-dropping ambiences.

Having found excellence in his craft, Tarang is an introvert who speaks with his art. The designing geek first tried his hands on architecture by redesigning and revamping his father's bungalow in Maharashtra, which set the pace for his glaring finesse.

What started as a part time hobby for Tarang has now transformed into a full blown profession which is manifesting Tarang into a top notch interior designer. Having successfully converted the dream designs of some high profile marathi celebrities, the expertise and vision of Tarang in designs has impeccably established itself at a sound level.

Guiding a massively dedicated team, Tarang has overseen the work of designing each of the 22 Predictive clinics and auditoriums across India with state-of-the-art precision. Today, the architecture of Predictive Clinics is been hailed by many, following which the craft of Tarang Vijakar has been noted by several biggies in and around Mumbai.

Possessing the deep insights to turn a vision into impeccable beauty, Tarang with his apt business acumen, coupled with sound leadership skills and farsightedness has been receiving accolades from various front from a very young age.

Currently heading the finance and business expansion of the entire Predictive Group of Companies, Mr. Tarang donnes many hats from being the executive Director of Predictive Homoeopathy group of companies to leading his own venture T Designz in noteworthy positions.

It is because of his vast know-how, expertise, professional approach, uniquely built ideas and an optimistic approach towards finishing each project with excellence, that has helped scale Predictive Homoeopathy Group to skyrocketing heights in accordance with International standards and quality.

In a nutshell, Mr Tarang is certainly a creatively gifted entreprenuer and a role model for scores of individuals wanting to make a mark in the realm of interior designing.

