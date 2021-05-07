Tushar Rayate leads the world of digital marketing with NextgenDigiHub

The internet has been one of the biggest breakthroughs in the history of mankind, but the way the technology has deeply immersed thousands of individuals across the globe speaks volumes of individual capacities at acquiring expertise on such newer models of leading lives. Working for over 10 years with the drive to make this technology benefit a large number of enablers, more so for those who are underprivileged in the realm of digital marketing is the aim of a teacher par excellence and founder/CEO to the noteworthy NextgenDigiHub Academy.

A Digital Marketing stalwart, Branding Expert, Digital and Social Media Marketing Consultant, Trainer, Author, Agency owner, Keynote Speaker and a magnanimous Entrepreneur, Tushar Rayate has epitomized himself as a enabler who helps in procuring both education and employment to the masses who need it the most.

Having begun his career of Digital Marketing in the summer of 2012, his quick learning abilities and foresightedness added many feathers to his hat and he climbed steps of overarching success with several companies consulting him for their digital marketing campaigns.

He turned his everyday tasks to benefit a larger population through the empowering and holistic growth oriented academy called ‘NextgenDigiHub' which is a one of its kind endeavour to strengthen the position of learners with a motive to provide robust employment.

Having incepted the academy in Dhule, Maharashtra, Tushar Rayate is pioneering the role to realise the dreams of millennials in the Digital Marketing field.

At a very young age, Tushar made himself adept with the sound know-how of digital marketing and subsequently found his love for guiding others through the path. Propelled by the vision to make some of the best Digital Marketers in the world, other than being an inspiring mentor, Tushar is also known for having a heart that calls for incentivising those who are marred by lack of resources and opportunities. Through NextgenDigiHub, he is imparting free coaching to the wards of Martyr families. He is noted for his foresighted and results driven consulting which has seamlessly benefitted scores of clients in and around the world.

Coming from a humble community, his life changed as he showed up in Pune, he found the plethora of opportunities to achieve big. During the pandemic, when the world was stuck at their home, he transformed the troublesome occasions into promising circumstances and began his endeavor, NextgenDigiHub, with assistance of which he had the option to prepare and engage people towards a future of great responsibility.

"I have committed myself towards the aim of driving such changes which will give birth to individuals who lead by example, through our academy we visualise India to be a hub for digitally sound entrepreneurs and discourse drivers, we have trained hundreds of students in this direction and we are arriving for the same with each session", shares Tushar about his inspiration to continue the endeavor.

With catered classes for students from all walks of life to providing free Digital Marketing courses and giving various talks at different MBA establishments, Tushar is persevering individuals to make a fortune out of their lives.

