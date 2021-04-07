TV fame Anupriya Parmar shooting her way through acting skill in Dhollywood

There is a constant fight to become the best in the industry, as new talents hit the floor every day. Anupriya Parmar, a young lady with high aspiration and enthusiasm, did end up leaving her city to work in Mumbai. Her passion towards acting and making it to the big screen always made sure that she kept going even in hard times.

She was seen working with multiple projects including a few shows in Star Plus, ZEE, Sab, and Sony TV, alongside a good number single episodes in multiple crime shows. Her hard work was also paid off when she was offered an online series and soon signing a new film called ‘Penalty.’ The film had few big names involved in it including that of Shashank Arora, Kay Kay Menon, and Manjot Singh.

Penalty was release on the 26th of July, 2019, and was directed by Shubham Singh. The background score was by Siddhant Madhav. The movie was about the passion for sports and getting her name as a part of the movie got her new projects. The Gujarati film industry is all set to start shooting with Anupriya on new projects. Her name was first seen in Dhollywood, when she appeared in a Gujarati song.

Be it her style of work or her ability to take up a project and complete it with accuracy has brought her fame. Her journey was definitely hard and needed a lot of patience, Anupriya never stepped back to perform her part of the role. Anupriya Parmar is a woman of multiple passion but acting being the major always pushes her to give her best when working on a project. She with no help pulled herself as a successful actor and continues to do the same in the future.

