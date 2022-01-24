TVF’s Cubicles-2, the first OTT show of 2022 on Sony LIV, is all kinds of fun!

In an interesting scene, Piyush Prajapati, in TVF’s Cubicles Season 2, says that an employee and an organization have three kinds of relationships. 1 - Hookup - when an employee puts down the papers within a month. 2 - Delayed hookup - when matters drag out for 4-6 months. 3 - When the relationship lasts longer, it is like a marriage.

This single dialog pretty much defines the kind of show that is Cubicles - witty, refreshing and realistic. Cubicles Season 2 is yet another well-written, inspiring show with a fresh story, coming from the original AKA “OG” pioneers of Indian OTT, TVF - The Viral Fever. Founded by Arunabh Kumar in 2012, TVF is one of the most popular & critically acclaimed content shop brands in India. Closing in on a decade of content creation, TVF has given this country some spectacular shows including at least seven original shows that have been included in the top 250 shows of the world.

With Cubicles, team TVF brings back the little joys of working from an office and having friends for colleagues, eating at the office mess, beating Monday blues, dreading deadlines and office pressures. TVF’s Cubicles is also the first release on OTT platform Sony LIV in 2022. A show that started with the simple idea from TVF founder Arunabh Kumar that, “People sitting in cubicles run the world”, Cubicles Season 2 has now already tasted success with fantastic reviews pouring in and people on social media getting nostalgic about working from office, again.

So, does the team really think, ‘people sitting in cubicles run this world’?

Shreyansh Pandey, Head, TVF Originals said, “Completely. I am a firm believer of the saying, 'Routine is the antidote to chaos'. We are able to cherish so many seamless services every day because someone somewhere in the world decided to show up at the scheduled time and do his or her duty. Particularly, the techies and software industry has always been ignored thinking they have pretty boring lives and not worth showing on-screen. Cubicles is their journey, their story”.

“Cubicles-2 had to be a notch better than season-1 like most of TVF shows and that’s where I think all credit to Shreyansh, who jammed with all of us for weeks along with the core team of the show to give it a new flavor, retaining its original seed. And full props to our star combo of Chatty, the Director and Ashwin, the DoP, Vijay and Avinash who have written this show since season-1 have woven this world as close to the vision I had for the show, an entire team who made it all come so authentically alive on screen” said, Arunabh Kumar, who came up with the original concept of Cubicles in 2016.

Walking their talk, team TVF is also comprises of people sitting in cubicles bringing together absolutely varied artists and creators to create magical shows that tell great stories year after year. One common thread we hear among TVF employees is that it’s perhaps one of the rarest places that gives its writers its due, an aspect we all are aware, the creative industry suffers from, in India.

Commenting on the writing process for Cubicles Season 2, Vijay Verma and Avinash Singh, the writers says, “Writing process started with identifying what all we can do to make a better S2 of Cubicles. Creative Sessions with Shreyansh were crucial to the development as it gave us clarity about the direction to take. We came up with new characters for this season such as RDX and Sunaina, the season arc and episodic themes were carved out. And once we were all on the same page there was no looking back”.

The writers continued, “Siddhartha turned out to be a great addition to the writer's room. We focused on how to further Piyush's journey while staying true to the genre/space. Initially we started with brainstorming on the theme of the season and episodic stories. That's the great part of working with TVF, the collaborative process of bouncing ideas and constantly taking feedback on things really brings out the best. Credit goes to Arunabh for creating an open culture in TVF where everyone is encouraged to share their ideas. I believe this is one of the most important reasons why TVF's content is not only relatable but also stands out”.

Shooting during Covid times has been tough for the entire industry. With more and more people getting infected, the film and entertainment industry has been abuzz with shoots getting cancelled midway and entire shows being shut down for good. Given the situation, it must have been challenging to shoot during Covid times and yet completing the project successfully. Says, Chaitanya Kumbakonam, the Director of Cubicles Season 2, “It’s been very very challenging. As soon as we started shooting in March 2021, the second wave hit us and we had to stop shooting. We had to wait for three months and then come back to shoot in August. But thanks to my entire team, cast and crew for making it so easy. The shoot got over smoothly”.

Shreyansh commented, “We started writing Cubicles S2 during early 2020 and right in the middle of the pandemic. It was a very fast evolving scenario for the entire IT industry going into a WFH mode. It was very certain that if this continues for long then people are really going to miss their offices and the daily affairs. So, we took that bet to go more real with the show and the same seems to be working very well. People are loving Cubicles S2 and missing the times at offices”.

Ishan added, “It was a tough situation indeed. Countless number of schedules, but finally with utmost care and precautions we managed to shoot and finished it efficiently. It was a great team effort where everyone came together and made it happen by giving their best”.

Not new to mention in an article about TVF, this kind of team effort is often spoken of in their projects. The writers, actors, directors, DOPs, even vendors have identical sentiments and its general work culture instilled by the top guys in the ‘cubicles’ at TVF offices. So, what is this distinct work culture about TVF that we keep hearing in social media and media alike?

Says Chaitanya, “One thing that stands out apart from the kind of content its famous for is grooming the talent. An AD can join the company, work hard, observe and the learn the process, polish his talent and go on to direct shows in a few years. This usually happens in TVF and you are talking to one right now”.

Actor Abhishek Chauhan, who plays Piyush Prajapati in Cubicles says, “The entire process of making a show with TVF is fun. We had a five-day workshop where we learnt a lot, had super fun with the other actors, interacting, getting to know our characters, each other. What goes on in an IT’s guy’s mind. So, this kind of collaborative work happens often. I keep admiring the work environment because they make the process very fulfilling”.

Ayushi Gupta who has been part of TVF’s Hostel Dayz, plays Sunaina Chauhan in Cubicles Season 2. She pointed out a pertinent aspect, that the characters in most TVF shows do not adhere to the stereotypes that already exist in the industry. “I thought my role in Cubicles was not a cliché’ woman who is somebody’s love interest types. That’s one of the things I really liked about the role. My characters on TVF shows are fun, quirky and have really strong personality traits. It feels like a giant collaborative party working with the team. And you feel involved and you have so much to say and receive at the same time. It’s commendable that Arunabh Sir has created this place where they work with newcomers and new talent. Because every other place, as actors we hear, they want someone with big followers on social media or who has done a film, etc. The great thing about TVF is that you audition and if you audition well, you get the part. That’s it!”

Reminiscing about earlier days at TVF office, actor Badri Chavan who plays Gautam Batra in Cubicles-2 says, “You know the TVF office was called TVF CAMPUS and the three years I was there; it did exactly that for me. It not only honed my talent but it made me the person that I am today. Now, even if I go to a Bollywood set, I won’t be scared facing that camera; this place has given me the confidence to face the big giants on my own and the audience loving my work, has made me believe in myself even more. I have even been a writer here and have worked on multiple projects. This is because this place gives multiple opportunities and hones all the talent that one has.”

Actor Shivankit Singh Parihar who plays Angad Waghmare pretty much describes it the exact same way that Chavan does. “TVF is like a college campus or university for me. It’s actually exactly like that. At college you don’t think how many classes you are attending or how many you are bunking. You just go there and have fun. We are employees, later. We are first fans of their content. And that always works ‘coz if you are someone’s fan, then you put your heart and soul into working with them.”

Khushbu Baid who plays Supriya Kulkarni in Cubicles-2 is also someone who dons multiple hats at TVF like many of their other talents. She has been a writer and has truly experienced the collaborative nature of working with the team. “It has a very good ecosystem. When a video comes out it is not a writer’s work alone, it is a team work because so many people have selflessly contributed to your script. And all this trickle down from the boss himself. Arunabh sir managed to create an ecosystem where the writers take risks because he makes us feel safe to fail as long as we keep trying something new”.

Cubicles Season 2 also strengthens the bond between TVF and OTT giant, Sony LIV that has proven its might time and again with award winning shows like Scam 1992, JL 50, Andekhi, and of course, TVF’s Gullak that recently swept 5 major awards at India’s Biggest OTT Award function. Speaking about their collaboration, Ashish Golwalkar - Head - Content SonyLIV & SET, Sony Pictures Networks India says, “SonyLIV believes in realistic storytelling. TVF has certified success in connecting across age demographics with their engaging and relatable stories. They successfully churn out content that speaks about very regular and mundane life events with a dash of colour. Cubicles season 2, launched last weekend, has received outstanding reviews from critics and audiences alike. The show has also had a great reception on our platform. Bringing a show like this cements our aim further of showcasing content that is relatable and homegrown”.