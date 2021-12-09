TVF’s GIRLIYAPA keeps Girls real with Interns Season 2

Seeing some light at the end of what feels like a very long tunnel, Indian content creators, at last, seem to begin to understand that female stereotypes are reductionist, offensive and not really entertaining. And while that memo looks to have reached most of the industry, there’s a new devil it has birthed, the over correction of these prolonged stereotypes. So now, having gone full tilt the most extreme end of the spectrum imaginable, filmmakers portray women as these super bold, sassy, hyper-sexualized, uncaring, trying-to-be-intelligent-but-actually-being-insulting, cigarette wielding, profanity-spitting supposed demi-Goddesses who just absolutely don’t care for the culture or the country that is not just tolerating but even lauding this portrayal that they are from. A Mary Sue, if you will, where women characters are absolutely perfect and have no flaws. However, as has always been the case and always will be - human beings are never black or white. There is a large portion of grey in the serving. But when it comes to how women are portrayed, where are the greys? Thankfully, The Viral Fever (TVF) Girliyapa’s Interns addresses this subtle yet inescapable reality. Founded by Arunabh Kumar in 2012, TVF is one of the most popular content brands in India, while also being one of the most critically acclaimed, a feat not at all easy. TVF’s Sister Brand “Girliyapa” is also India’s first content shop that has been dedicatedly creating women-driven shows since 2015. They were one of the first to realize that everyday stories of 50% of the population need telling, much before this became fashionable. TVF-Girliyapa’s Interns, with a recent successful second season has added yet another feather in their hat. We met the team of Interns and asked them about how they manage to consistently create relatable & likable content and about their more realistic portrayal of female characters.

“Girl characters on Interns represent a broad gamut of women who are coming of age. Usually, in pop culture, women are shown as either black or white. We show their flaws too. We also don’t think that female driven shows require male characters to be shown in bad light, which is also a common thing these days,” says Olivier Thomas, Creative Producer, Interns Season 2.

“I think the difference between other women centric shows and the shows that we make is that Interns, is not trying to tell a woman character centric story, it is trying to tell a story of friendship and the struggles of first jobbers that happen to have women at its center,” adds Anant Singh Bhatu, the writer of Interns Season 2.

Anant Singh Bhatu

TVF is a rare brand known for their all-inclusive, truly collaborative work culture where-in, each talent is diligently identified and given enough opportunities to grow within the team. This way every person showing potential is organically yet purposefully pushed to reach their fullest potential. One such example is the director of Interns Season 2, Durin Das who initially joined the team as a costume (third) AD, then went on to be second and then chief AD on Interns Season 1. Being a debutant director on an already well-established show must have been a big responsibility, we asked Durin.

Durin Das

“I have worked on numerous fiction and non-fiction shows. Working with TVF has felt like I have come home. Initially I was skeptical, nervous mixed with happy. I come from a non-film family. Being the chief AD in the first season of Interns helped me a lot and my seniors had confidence in me. Bhatu, the writer, helped me. My seniors actually had more confidence in me than I had on myself. I double checked with my seniors, “are you guys sure?” I just couldn’t believe I was being offered to do this on my own in Season 2. I wish my father was alive to see my name on the show.”

Speaking about the writers’ room and the inspiration behind writing the story of Interns, Anant Singh Bhatu said, “There are so many shows out there telling the stories of young guys navigating the world of college and first jobs, friendship and relationships...and very few (if any) about girls in the same situation. Plus, the layer of them working at a video content creation channel allowed me to have a lot of fun with references to the digital creator ecosystem that I have been a part of for more than a decade now”.

“The writers’ room where majority of them are women - Swasti, Khushbu, Jeenal, Manish and I - began with the thought that since we had a very short and sweet season one, we should try to spend more time with the characters... so the number of episodes came first. Then we figured out what the individual journeys of Ana, Viveka and Lilly should be and how their friendship should change and evolve,” explained Bhatu.

Talking about her character, Ahsaas Channa who has been accruing millions of followers on social media owing to the show’s success, said, “I think the reason why the writers and director in the first place were so keen to cast me was because I was exactly like Lilly back in 2020 when the first season was on grounds. I genuinely enjoyed playing Lilly because there’s so many layers to that character and I can just do whatever I want and it always sits very well with the role”.

Rashmi Agdekar who plays Ana on the show, said, “I was craving to be part of projects which would tell women stories for a while and TVF Interns seemed to be the perfect opportunity. It helped me discover myself more as an actor plus I made such amazing friends while working on this. The one common thing between Ana and me is that she tries to do something worthwhile with her art”.

Revathi Pillai who started her career with TVF’s 2018 Family Comedy Drama hit, Ye Meri Family plays Viveka in Interns. Post the success of Ye Meri Family, Revathi’s popularity has led her to doing more shows with TVF including the recently successful show, Kota Factory. Talking about her role in Interns, Revathi said, “Viveka is a very strong girl and I really adore her. I was glad to have played Viveka, I hope I did justice to the character. Viveka and I are pretty similar. It’s difficult for both of us to say NO to anyone. I look up to her as she eventually grows as a person”.

One aspect of TVF that rings common among actors, writers, creative producers, and directors in every Q&A about TVF’s most successful shows is that everyone exhibits sincerity towards the common goal of creation. Says Ahsaas, “Being associated with TVF is a blessing. I have seen Anandeshwar Dwivedi sir and Arunabh sir at office and the leadership that they carry is inspirational. They listen to everyone’s ideas and inputs”.

Talking a little more about TVF’s work culture, Durin said, “I feel like coming to work every day. How many people can say that about their workplace? There are zero hierarchical issues at TVF. One can talk to anyone about anything. From Bhaatu to Anandeshwar Dwivedi sir to Arunabh sir, they always treat us as equals. I can just come to work and wave to our founder and exchange a smile and I know that he’s there for me. I don’t feel like leaving from here. Everyone’s motivated to work, making jokes, collaborating… I can be fully honest even about my personal life with people at TVF. It’s just a great place to be''.

Drawing on her personal experience of having been on three ace shows of TVF, Revathi said, “Working with TVF has been a pleasure. Arunabh sir has inspired me a lot”.

“One great thing about the TVF work culture is the democratic ethos instilled by Arunabh. All ideas are judged on their own merit and not based on who came up with them. This constant churning of ideas and calling out bluffs is what makes our writer rooms what they are”, added Bhatu.

TVF has already delivered a few of the biggest hits of 2021 with Aspirants, Gullak and Kota Factory and Interns is ready to join that list. With an impressive 7.2/10 on IMDB, over 50 million views on Youtube, and a never-ending fervor on social media, Girliyapa’s Interns is yet another jewel in the ever-shimmering crown of TVF that has become a beacon of hope for content creators in India. Have you watched it yet?