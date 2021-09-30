UFC GYM India Opens Its Third Club In Noida Sector 104

UFC GYM® today announced the continued expansion of its fitness footprint in India, with the opening of its third location in Noida. A growing business hub, Noida has the highest per capita income in NCR and is a popular location for the Indian entertainment industry, as many television programs and films are produced in the city annually.

Spread over 10,000 square feet, UFC GYM® Noida offers a holistic fitness regimen for all individuals from different age groups and athletic abilities. This location offers strength and functional training, cardio, MMA skills and conditioning, as well as group fitness classes like yoga, zumba, spinning, salsa and many more! Monotony is something you will never experience!

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. UFC GYM expanded its global brand presence to India, which is comprised of the wBranorld’s second-largest population, partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensee Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia.

Master Licensee Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia excitedly stated:"Equipped with a panoply of state-of-the-art equipment, top-notch coaching and an unparalleled community of fitness enthusiasts, UFC GYM®will offer the finest fitness experience in Noida."

Nikita Pant, Sub Licensee & Director of UFC GYM Noida, commented:, “UFC GYM is not the conventional set-up for fitness. UFC GYM Noida is an umbrella for various types of training such as functional fitness, strength and conditioning, as well as a wide range of fun group classes. UFC GYM not only provides a five-star experience, but also offers full-support in terms of sales, marketing, and operations to its franchisees.”

About UFC GYM : UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world’s premier MMA organization. In alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world’s most successful fitness brands. As the first to combine the worlds of MMA and fitness, UFC GYM’s TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach creates an atmosphere where members can see immediate results and appeals to all ages and training levels. UFC GYM is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. With 170 locations opened and over 700 currently in development, UFC GYM is revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information please visit : https://www.ufcgym.com/

About UFC : UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information visit : https://www.ufc.com/