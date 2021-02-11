IND USA
UK-based Contec Global inks USD 200 million deal with Maithri Aquatech

  The MoU signed between both, the companies is for over US $200 million, spread over the next few years.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Maithri Aquatech Pvt. Ltd. and Contec Global are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic alliance, combining Maithri Aquatech’s leading Air-to-Water sustainable solutions with Contec Global’s vast footprint in Africa and the Middle East, to meet the ever-growing requirements of clean, potable, and safe water in these regions on a sustainable basis.

The MoU signed between both, the companies is for over US $200 million, spread over the next few years. The first project to stem from this partnership will be implemented in select Middle East countries.

Water, being the most important natural resource on Earth has become extremely critical in current times due to the adverse impact of climate change, population growth, industrialisation and urbanization. It impacts all aspects of life including food security, which is at risk as global agriculture is being impacted by water scarcity. There is an urgent need to mitigate this problem by implementing sustainable solutions without exploiting scarce natural water resources. The Maithri Aquatech – Contec Global partnership will bring together valuable skills in sustainable water solution development, deployment, and social impact strategy to help various countries take a positive step towards Water and Food security, through innovative Air-to-Water solutions.

This US $200 million business deal, spread over the next few years, would undertake capacity-building in African and Middle East countries using Indian technology and expertise to deliver turn-key AWG solutions for drinking and micro-irrigation in acutely water-stressed areas, according to Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech. “Bringing sustainable technology to Africa has been the focus of Contec Global. We see water problem assuming critical dimensions in coming years and the partnership with Maithri Aquatech will help address some of this. We are excited to make use of this opportunity to showcase this cost-effective technology as an end-to-end water solution for clients across Africa and the Middle East,” said Dr. Benoy Berry, Chairman of Contec Global.

“The Maithri Aquatech – Contec Global alliance is a sustainability Improvement opportunity for both our companies. By providing our solutions through Contec Global’s established distribution system in Africa and the Middle East, it will help transform governments, corporates, communities, and others from being net consumers of water to becoming net producers of water, on a sustainable basis”, said Ramkrishna.

“In line with Contec Global’s core focus, the partnership with Maithri Aquatech would expand Contec Global’s offering to cover scalable water solutions, which are capable of producing water from the air on a mass scale and on a sustainable basis” added Dr. Benoy Berry.

The synergies created by combining Contec Global’s expansive network with Maithri Aquatech’s sustainable technologies open new horizons for both the businesses to address the needs of global markets for water solutions across different applications.

About Maithri Aquatech

Based in Hyderabad, India, Maithri Aquatech is a company which has developed ‘MEGHDOOT’ (which means “messenger of rain” in Sanskrit), an affordable and sustainable Air-to-Water solution as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The MEGHDOOT solution is capable of generating potable water from air on a highly scalable basis going up to over millions of litres per day, without relying on any traditional water sources.

With water being a universal requirement – and the basis for life on this planet, the company markets its products to B2C, B2B and B2G segments and has seen its application across a wide variety of sectors ranging from residential, commercial, agriculture, real estate, pharmaceuticals, consumer beverages, Medical, Health, and Wellness sectors

Maithri Aquatech’s solution is the only AWG solution to be approved by India’s Ministry of Water, the Ministry of JalShakti.

About Contec Global

Based in London, UK, and established on the platform of e-Governance and smart technologies, Contec Global is amongst the most experienced independent technology and systems organizations operating in developing countries. They are engaged globally in providing integrated, systems-based solutions in these fields.

Contec Global’s core focus is to use technology to sustainably advance humanity. They go beyond geographical and political borders for bringing innovative solutions in biometric technology, agriculture, green energy, transportation, fintech and telecommunications.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

