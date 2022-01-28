Under Sanjay Savaliya's leadership, Vraj Infrastructure witnessed eternal growth

January 28: Vraj Infrastructure Group has been engaged in different segments of commercial and residential constructions since 1985. It is the name that reflects conviction in the infrastructure world. Vraj endeavours to become the leading real estate company in India, providing world-class real-estate services that meet their clients’ needs at all times. The company's vision of realising its clientele dream broadens across markets with numerous landmark developments. Vraj Infrastructures is on a mission to become the no. 1 real estate developer in Gujarat and beyond. They intend to develop a world-class real estate notion across society and become the world's most valuable and esteemed real estate company. Their development provides privacy, space, amenities and beautiful natural land. Vraj infra is experienced, stable, reliable, with outstanding customer services at the forefront of their building process.

Vraj Infrastructure has a considerable presence in Bhavnagar, Jetpur, Junagadh, Gondal, Shaper, Indore & Rajkot. They have been successfully working on Government projects, Industrial & Residential plots, Residential & Commercial projects, and Malls & Shops. They are also employed in the financial sector. Since their conception, Vraj Infra has enriched more than 1 million sq. ft. of the area with their top construction and have provided more than 1500 dream homes to make people joyous and delighted. Vraj Infrastructure is the brainchild of Sandip M. Savaliya. Mr Sanjay Saviya is the Co-Founder. Sanjay Savaliya has known the real estate sector for 10 years. He invariably concentrates on providing unnoticed buildings in the residential and saleable sectors. Mr Sanjay Savaliya has a comprehensive emphasis on delivering wonderful industrial parks and a Notch Residential project for the real estate sector in the future.

The company is also centralising its focus on various ongoing projects, viz. Oorja 10, Oorja 12 Oorja 14 (Industrial Open Pots); Apple Altura and Apple ambience (Residential Flats) and Apple gold (Commercial Shops & Office). The entire Vraj Infrastructure team is gratified to acquaint Architect Hafeez Contractor to the Saurashtra region for the first time. Vraj Infrastructure has always strived to set the ideals in quality, vitality, luxurious living, customer-centric approach, technological advancement, transparency, and on-time operation delivery. Apple Greens, which is a part of the Apple Ambiance residential complex project by Vraj Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd is rising as one of the ideal projects in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Vraj Infrastructure strives for virtue in enacting and completing projects within budget and period as per agreed excellence confirmation procedures laid by the clients. The company effectively uses its resilience of vast technical know-how, including structural design, operation management, cost-effective process and construction. The projects enforced by Vraj have set new standards in terms of design and quality. The company has delivered a range of construction and infrastructure projects in various sectors such as Industrial Projects, Business Park, Commercial Projects, Institutional Projects & Government Projects. When they deliver a project, they ensure that it has the best quality and is on time. Vraj Infrastructure's commitment towards the project gives their customers a connotation of trust and peace of mind, as they leave no margins for error.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.