Understanding your bike Insurance policy

Owning two-wheelers is fast becoming a necessity than a luxury in most part of the country. Two-wheelers are emerging as a reliable form of daily transport, which is easy on the pocket, both while making the purchase and in terms of fuel consumption. However, it is essential that you safeguard your newly purchased vehicle against any damages in the event of an accident or theft. Purchasing a bike insurance policy is also mandatory as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Despite what you may think, purchasing a bike insurance policy can be beneficial in the long run, and there is no escaping it. So, it is paramount that you understand your bike’s insurance policy to get the best out of it.

Types of bike Insurance in India

The insurance policy available for your two-wheelers can be broadly divided into two types – A third-party insurance policy and a comprehensive insurance policy. The premium of your two-wheeler insurance policy will depend on the type of insurance that you purchase.

The third-party insurance policy has a cheaper premium when compared to the comprehensive policy. But it will only cover damages to the property, vehicle, or injuries to the third party.

On the other hand, a comprehensive bike insurance policy will not only cover damages to the third party but will also cover your losses both in terms of damage to your vehicle or injury to the policyholder. If your two-wheeler were to be stolen, third-party insurance will not be of any use to you.

Additionally, purchasing a comprehensive policy will also allow you to benefit from the add-on policy covers. Well-established brands such as Tata AIG offer a wide range of add-on coverages beneficial for their customers, which can hugely benefit the vehicle owner.

Inclusions & exclusions of a two-wheeler Insurance policy

Not all policies are equal, and price should not be the sole determining factor while you select the bike insurance policy. It is important to understand the inclusions and exclusions of any vehicle insurance policy, whether you buy two-wheeler insurance online or are looking for vehicle insurance renewal.

The inclusion and exclusion of the policy will depend on the type of insurance policy purchased. If you have a third-party insurance policy, the insurer will cover the cost of treatment for bodily injuries to the third-party and the cost of repairs for the third-party’s vehicle or property. Any damage to your own vehicle is excluded from the policy coverage.

With a comprehensive two-wheeler policy, the insurer will also cover financial losses suffered to your bike due to natural catastrophes such as earthquake, floods, cyclones, fire, landslide, etc. It will also cover financial losses due to man-made disaster such as robbery, riots, terrorist activities, etc. It will also include damages to your bike when being transported from one location to another via road, rail, and air.

Irrespective of the type of two-wheeler policy, the insurance company will not pay for damages or financial losses if the driver is found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, drug, or any other intoxicating substance. Any accidents that occur due to the mechanical breakdown of the vehicle, including wear and tear to the bike or tyre burst, are not covered under the insurance policy. Exclusion from coverage also includes using the vehicle for commercial or illegal activities.

Add-ons available with bike Insurance

If you purchase a comprehensive bike insurance policy, you can opt for several additional coverages by paying some additional premium. These add-on covers can be useful in a range of problems that you may face a few years after the purchase of the two-wheeler. Some of the common add-ons include:

Zero Depreciation Cover

Roadside Assistance

Personal Accident Cover for pillion rider

Consumables Cover

Insured Declared Value (IDV)

Insured Declared Value or IDV is the maximum coverage you will receive in the event of complete damage to your own bike. The IDV declines with time on account of depreciation. So, the IDV of your bike on the first day of purchase and in the last year of your insurance policy would be completely different. The insured declared value of your two-wheeler can reduce as much as 50% by the fifth year. You can purchase zero depreciation additional coverage to ensure that your IDV remains the same during the complete tenure of the policy.

Bike Insurance deductibles

Bike insurance policies come with a compulsory deductible component which is the amount you will have to bear, whereas the insurance company will settle the amount over and above the deductible. Some insurance policies also have a voluntary deductible where you voluntarily agree to pay a certain portion of the claim. This will eventually result in a premium discount. It is crucial to understand the deductibles to avoid any surprises later.

