Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / UnifyTwin removes digital blindspots for smarter manufacturing operations
brand post

UnifyTwin removes digital blindspots for smarter manufacturing operations

By leveraging state-of-the-art Industrial IoT (IIoT) technology, UnifyTwin announces the immediate availability of its iLens Assistant and iLens Machine. These products will improve worker safety, plant efficiency, and product quality while making production output more predictable and compliant.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 07:43 PM IST
UnifyTwin is the first Industry 5.0 company that enables connected workers to do their job with a simple solution that combines the power of a digital assistant for secure operational workflows prepopulated with machine intelligence to drive higher levels of operational efficiencies.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Bengaluru-based technology trendsetter Knowledge Lens announces the launch of UnifyTwin, the first Industry 5.0 solution that unifies machine and human intelligence to eliminate digital blind spots for smarter manufacturing operations. UnifyTwin is headquartered in California, USA and is poised to deliver the connected-worker and connected-factory of the future.

Despite a 14% increase in industrial automation between 2020 and 2025, humans will still account for 53% of the work. In addition, it has been estimated that over $454 billion of manufacturing GDP will be at risk due to skills shortages. UnifyTwin is addressing these issues by being committed to delivering high quality information to workers on both the task and assets that they work on to create higher value operations outcomes.

By leveraging state-of-the-art Industrial IoT (IIoT) technology, UnifyTwin announces the immediate availability of its iLens Assistant and iLens Machine. These products will improve worker safety, plant efficiency, and product quality while making production output more predictable and compliant.

iLens Assistant serves as a ‘digital friend’ for frontline workers by helping their managers collaborate more efficiently. iLens Machine enables these teams to seamlessly understand the working environment of machines and assets by collecting real-time machine edge-based data.

By merging additional data from IT and OT systems with these UnifyTwin solutions, customers have enriched and valuable contextual insights of their factories.

Using an automated and secure approach to deliver fully intelligent digital workflows, UnifyTwin helps their customers achieve “predictable productivity”. G V Subramanyam Gupta, CIO at Welspun Flooring Ltd, a US$3.5B multi-national textile manufacturer, commented, “Using the iLens Application, we are now able to take advantage of the unified contextualized insights from our connected workers and machines in real time. Our differentiated digital manufacturing solution is now driving towards predictable productivity & quality of our products in the coating plant.”

UnifyTwin’s Founder & Managing Director, Sudheesh Narayanan commented, “We have been working with our customers in India and US on their Digital Transformation Journey and building manufacturing data lakes. Realizing value from Industrial IoT investments is by unifying human and machine intelligence. Our customers have realized ROI on their investments in less than 8 months. It is time for industries to move towards Industry 5.0 and benefit from these technology advancements.”

About UnifyTwin

With its headquarters in California, UnifyTwin is the first Industry 5.0 company that enables connected workers to do their job with a simple solution that combines the power of a digital assistant for secure operational workflows prepopulated with machine intelligence to drive higher levels of operational efficiencies.

For more information, please follow:

Website

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP