UniScholarz: A platform that makes identifying and securing scholarships easier

UniScholarz is an online scholarship platform that caters to students seeking scholarships to fund their higher education abroad. This platform lists all the popular Merit-based scholarships, Need-based scholarships, Country-specific scholarships, College-specific scholarships and Student-specific scholarships. Students can sign up for free and apply to as many scholarships as they want, absolutely free of cost.

UniScholarz is launched by the group company of UniAcco and UniCreds, where the former won the Best Cross-Border Student Housing Provider 2020 award at the 4th annual Greater London Enterprise Awards. The long term aim of UniAcco, UniCreds and UniScholarz is to be the first resource students think of when they hear student accommodation, education loan and scholarship respectively.

Amit Singh, Founder, explains, “Our long term goal is to be a one-stop-solution for international students looking to study abroad. Currently, our bouquet of services include student accommodation (UniAcco), education loans (UniCreds) and scholarships (UniScholarz). Very soon, we are going to add education counselling services and thus complete our plan of becoming a holistic study abroad provider”.

Amit, along with his co-founder, Sayantan Biswas, launched UniAcco, a cross-border student accommodation platform in October 2019. Based out of Mumbai, UniAcco eliminates the hassle of scouting, identifying and securing student accommodation anywhere in the world. Currently, UniAcco has an inventory of 5,00,000+ beds across 1,500+ properties in over 8 countries.

After UniAcco, the duo co-founded UniCreds in October 2020. UniCreds is an online education loan platform where students and lenders can find each other in the most hassle-free way. UniCreds has partnered with all the top financial institutions like HDFC Credila, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Avanse Financial Services and other big players.

Launched recently, through UniScholarz, students can easily find and apply to scholarships for the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, France, Spain, Singapore, Russia, New Zealand and other top study destinations around the world. UniScholarz aims to bring scholarships of all types and sizes under one umbrella, so that students no longer have to bootstrap their entire higher education. This is a not for profit organisation and does not charge students to sign up.

UniScholarz aims to help students primarily through three avenues -

UniAcco/UniCreds sponsored scholarships.

Scholarships through partners.

Institutional/University sponsored scholarships.

Sayantan Biswas, Co-Founder, explains, “UniScholarz accepts contributions made from corporate and other donors, which will be treated as a part of their CSR activities. The funds provided under CSR will be used to create a number of scholarships for deserving students who wish to pursue higher education abroad”.

Categories of Scholarships available on UniScholarz -

Merit-based scholarships: These scholarships uplift students and help them reach greater heights. Any student can be a promising candidate on the basis of his/her academic excellence or any other merit like sports or extracurricular activities.

Need-based scholarships: These scholarships aim to become the backbone of students who are unable to fulfill their dreams because of lack of funds or low-income backgrounds.

Country-specific scholarships: Every year, numerous students move to different countries from the world for higher studies. Keeping this in mind, the country-specific scholarships focus on bringing a more diverse and inclusive student demographic to universities across the globe.

College-specific scholarships: These scholarships are for students who have their hearts set on a particular university.

Student-specific scholarships: These scholarships are for students from low-income families, or those who have survived chronic diseases. These scholarships are also for under-represented populations, particularly women and minorities.

