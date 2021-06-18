Unlocking career opportunities with the highest academic qualifications

Follow the footsteps of Albert Einstein, Margaret Thatcher, Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, and Sundar Pichai. Unlock the quest for your career’s exponential growth through a research-driven approach. Independent of your field of study, research can always help augment your personal and professional journey.

Achieving a PhD can unlock various career opportunities for you and open-up greater avenues in the industry. One of the most significant eminence of a PhD that sets it apart from other credentials is to generate an original and substantial outlook that will be represented alongside the work of previous academicians in your field.

Dr. Asim Das being confered with honoris causa degree

At Manav Rachna, a team of competent, committed, and dedicated academicians help students reach new horizons in their professional life.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) invites applications from eligible candidates for admission to Doctoral (PhD) programmes in various specialisations in, both, engineering and non-engineering domains. With a wide array of specialisations to choose from, and a unique new age approach towards research and development, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) ensure an educational journey of endless opportunities.

This trust in Manav Rachna has been shown by its 400+ active scholars and over 160 awarded scholars. The Institutions bring along over 100 plus qualified supervisors, supported by excellent infrastructure, well stocked library, SPSS, and Plagiarism Turnitin software and dedicated Doctoral department to support researchers. Meritorious students are also given a research assistantship between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 24,000 per month.

All the higher learning institutes of Manav Rachna (encompassing Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, Manav Rachna University and Manav Rachna Dental College) have NAAC ‘A’ Grade accreditation — making them one of the most prestigious institutes in higher education. Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS, Formerly MRIU), Deemed-to-be-University under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 has been awarded with QS 5 Star rating for teaching, employability, academic development, facilities, social responsibility, and inclusiveness.

Sh. Deepak Bagla accepting his Honoris Causa degree





Thrive in academics under expert guidance

Manav Rachna offers some exceptional features that warrant your prerequisite to be on the lookout not just for thought-provoking outcomes but also for research methodologies that you are involved in: Enhanced classroom teaching, mandatory SPSS training for scholars, provision of remote access to all the scholars for accessing library database, ardent national and international researchers and academic leaders as PhD guides/supervisors, 9 research and innovation clusters, research lab tie-ups to catalyze research and enhance the quality of research, over 30,000 e-journals from leading publishers and societies, e-books package comprising over 1.4 lac books, UGC digital library consortium e- Shodh Sindhu and much more.

Specializations offered at Manav Rachna

With a wide bouquet of specialisations, pursuing the right path surrounded by teaching faculty and fellow researchers lead towards a focused pathway towards attaining proficiency. The specialisations offered at PhD programs are:

Computer Science and Technology, Biotechnology, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Law, Physiotherapy, Commerce, Journalism and Mass Communication, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Management and Commerce, Mathematics, Dental Sciences, Management, Business Ideas, Economics, Social and Political Sciences (Social Work), Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Chemistry, Education and Humanities, Computer Applications, Nutrition and Dietetics, Physiology, Biochemistry, English and Applied Psychology.

Admission to the PhD programs at Manav Rachna can be availed by July 4. Take the step forward and attain a degree of the highest standards.

To apply, please visit: apply.manavrachna.edu.in